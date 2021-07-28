Moo held scoreless for the first time this summer

The Fremont Moo were shutout for the first time this season as the Hastings Sodbusters claimed a 4-0 victory Tuesday night.

The Moo (36-18 overall/16-7 second half) offense struggled against Hastings starter Jake Schroeder, who threw 6.1 shutout innings, allowing just four hits while striking out two.

Ryan Melvin threw 1.2 innings of shutout relief, while Jake Bigham threw the final inning, allowing one hit while ending the game by inducing a double play.

The Sodbusters (18-36/10-14) took the lead in the bottom of the third. With one out, Cole Dawson reached on an error. He moved to second on a walk to Trevor Mattson.

Matt Halbach ripped a double to right-center field, scoring Dawson to get Hastings on the board. Then Logan Johnstone shot a ground ball off the glove of EJ Taylor at first which caromed to Dillon Sears at second, who threw back to first to record the out as Halbach scored to make it 2-0.