In a battle of two potential Expedition League playoff teams, the Fremont Moo edged the Pierre Trappers 8-7 in 10 innings on Monday night.
Max Mondeste’s bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth tied the game at 6. In the top of the 10th, Jack Simonsen of the Moo was placed at second. Nick Emanuel’s single scored Simonsen to give the Moo a one-run advantage. Brendan Duncan’s single was followed by Ronnie McBride’s bunt. Pierre pitcher Casey Kostrzewa’s throw to first sailed high allowing Emanuel to score.
In the bottom of the 10th, Jonathan Boulaphinh of the Trappers was stationed at second base. Michael Herrera was hit by a pitch before Ken Scott walked to load the bases with no outs.
Brock Reller’s diving catch of Zane Phelps’ fly ball to right allowed Boulaphinh to score on a sacrifice fly, but it saved the game for the Moo. The next batter, Nick Grossman flied out to center and Scott tried to tag up from first to second. Tyler Push got the ball in to shortstop Dillon Sears and the Moo tagged Scott out in a rundown to end it.
Cedric Girard got the win. He worked 2 2/3 innings of relief of starter Kale Parks. Girard allowed one earned run on one hit and three walks while striking out six. Parks allowed five runs (four earned) on 10 hits and three walks. He struck out eight. Tom Ginther got the save.
The Moo went up 1-0 in the first. Push and Luke White singled to put runners on the corners. Reller followed with a sacrifice fly.
Solo home runs by Scott and Phelps in the bottom of the first put the Trappers ahead 2-1, but the Moo answered in the third.
Duncan, who had singled, and Push, who had reached on a fielder’s choice, were at the corners. Push successfully stole second with the throw sailing into center field. Duncan scored easily with Push also scoring on the error.
Pierre tied in the third on Nick Grossman’s RBI single. The Trappers went ahead 4-3 in the next inning with an unearned run.
The Moo got two runs in the sixth on an error and Duncan’s RBI ground out. They made it 6-4 in the seventh when Simonsen knocked in his team-leading 39th RBI of the season.
The final run Parks surrendered came on Grossman’s single in the bottom of the seventh.
Simonsen went 3-for-5 with two runs scored. Emanuel, Duncan and McBride had two hits apiece. Grossman led the Trappers with three hits and two runs scored.
The Moo were scheduled to wrap up the three-game series with a pair of seven-inning games on Tuesday night. Results weren’t available at press time.