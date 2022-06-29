Moo lose series opener against Sasquatch

The Fremont Moo offense was held in check in a 9-2 loss to the Spearfish Sasquatch Tuesday.

The Sasquatch started its scoring in the second, putting up four runs on a two-run double followed by a run-scoring wild pitch and a sacrifice fly.

Spearfish added two more runs in the third on a solo home run and a Fremont error later in the inning.

The Moo yielded two more in the fourth and one in the seventh to set the deficit at 9-0 before Fremont put its first run on the board.

A single by Hayden Lewis scored Zech Samayoa in the home half of the seventh. It was a Bentley Boekhout sacrifice fly in the eighth that scored Evan Rowe to set the final score at 9-2.

Evan Stade was credited with the win for the Sasquatch going seven innings allowing one run on seven hits while Robbie Whelan was charged with the loss for the Moo going four innings allowing eight runs on seven hits striking out 6 in the process.

Fremont now moves to 16-13 on the season while Spearfish moves to 11-17.

The two teams return to Moller Field at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday for the second game of the series.

