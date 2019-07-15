During their inaugural season of 2019, the Fremont Moo had never won a game that they trailed after six innings.
That all changed on Sunday night.
The Moo overcame a four-run deficit to down the Hastings Sodbusters 9-4 at Moller Field.
“This was huge,” said Jack Simonsen, who had three hits and three RBI for the Moo. “This gives us a 4-2 homestand with six home games coming up quick after the all-star break.”
Hastings starter Alec Lee was cruising until the seventh. He retired Ronnie McBride to open the inning, but Luke White walked. Brock Reller doubled before Justin Ledgerwood launched a three-run home run. Peter Carlson singled and Omar Veloz followed with a double. Brendan Duncan’s sacrifice fly tied it.
Dillon Sears reached on an error with Veloz moving to third. Simonsen gave the Moo their first lead with a RBI single.
“I just try to hit the ball hard and hope it finds a hole,” Simonsen said. “I’ve been hitting the ball hard this year. My approach is that if you do that, good things will happen.”
The Sodbusters finally pulled Lee from the game. Reliever Will Richardson retired McBride to end the inning.
The Moo gave winning pitcher Nolan Guidry some insurance runs in the eighth. Veloz had a RBI single while Dillon Sears drew a bases-loaded walk. Simonsen finished the scoring with a two-run single.
Guidry worked 5 2/3 innings of relief to notch the win. He only allowed an unearned run on four hits and a walk. He struck out six.
“I just tried to do my game which is inducing contact — I’m not really much of a strikeout guy,” Guidry said. “I got groundball outs and the offense kept me in it.”
The Sodbusters got a run off of Moo starter Steven Boyd in the first when Carlos Pineyro ground into a fielder’s choice. Hastings scored two more in the fourth on Ryan McDonald’s sacrifice fly and Derek Hackman’s single. Guidry relieved Boyd with one out in the fourth.
Boyd, in his first start of the season, allowed three earned runs on three hits and seven walks. He also struck out three.
The win helped erase the disappointment from Saturday night when the Moo led 3-1 entering the ninth inning, only to lose 9-3.
The loss spoiled a brilliant performance from all-star James Scurto. The Midland University pitcher worked eight innings and only allowed one run on seven hits and a walk. He struck out nine.
Grand Island native Casey Burnham went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBI to lead the Sodbusters. Ryan McDonald and Darek Bornemeier had two hits apiece.
Fremont native Tyler Push led the Moo by going 3-for-5 with a run scored. Ledgerwood also had three hits while White and Reller knocked in a run apiece.
Tom Ginther took the loss while Max Schreiber allowed one run in two innings of relief to get the win.
On Friday, Shea Zetterman worked 8 2/3 innings to the get the win as the Moo prevailed 10-2. The Iowa Western product allowed two earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out seven.
White went 4-for-4 to lead Fremont. McBride, Carlson and Duncan had two hits apiece.
The Expedition League All-Star break is Monday-Wednesday. The Moo play Sodbusters Thursday at Duncan Field.