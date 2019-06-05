The Fremont Moo did everything they could in the bottom of the ninth inning to erase a four-run deficit but came up short in an 8-7 loss to the Western Nebraska Pioneers.
The Moo stranded the tying run at second base in the bottom of the ninth against Western Nebraska reliever Bryce Mackey.
After a Charley Hesse double placed runners at second and third Jack Simonsen walked to load the bases. Western Illinois’ Dillon Sears laced a double to left center which brought home two runs making the score 8-6. Kanin Dodge drove in Simonsen with a sacrifice fly, making the score 8-7. Tuesday night's hero, Justin Ledgerwood, then came to the plate with another chance for another walk-off win. This time, though, Ledgerwood lifted a two-out fly ball to right and the Moo fell to 4-5 on the season.
The Pioneers used two home runs in back-to-back at-bats from Nathan Lyons and Carter Dobrinski to power their 3-run fourth inning and a 6-1 lead. Western Nebraska scored multiple runs in the 3rd, 4th, and 5th innings erased the single run efforts of the Moo in those same three innings.
After starting pitcher Zach Firmature struggled, Fremont went to the bullpen for Kale Parks who had one of his better outings with the Moo thus far. Parks pitched 2 innings, allowing two hits, and striking out three. The star on the mound for Fremont Tuesday night was reliever Shea Zetterman. The Iowa Western Community College pitcher was electric for the Moo, throwing 2 innings without allowing a hit.
The loss went to Firmature, his first of the season. Roman Angelo got the win for Western Nebraska’s in his first appearance of 2019.
Dodge stayed hot at the plate. The Stephen F. Austin signee went 2-4 with 2 RBIs a day after reaching base six times on Monday.
The win was the seventh of the first eight games for Pioneers.
The Moo are back in action Wednesday and Thursday when they host the Hub City Hotshots. First pitch in both games is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.