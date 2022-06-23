Moo rally past Sodbusters

A five-run rally in the eighth allowed the Fremont Moo to take a game from the Hastings Sodbusters Wednesday.

Hastings got a run in the first off Kai Taylor before he settled in to toss four scoreless frames.

The Sodbusters tallied their final run in the sixth, also off Taylor.

The Moo’s offense came to life in the eighth, starting with an RBI single by Nico Azpilcueta.

Bentley Boekhout drew a bases loaded walk to knot the game at two.

Zech Samayoa delivered the glancing blow for Fremont, driving in a pair with a single.

Matt Spear capped the rally with a single of his own to score the fifth run of the inning.

Ben Higdon secured the win, tossing 1 2/3 innings without allowing a hit or a run, but issued four walks.

Fremont closes out the series with the Sodbusters Thursday before returning home for an 11-game homestand Friday, starting with a visit from the Gem City Bison.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0