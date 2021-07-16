Moo rally to beat Horseheads

The Fremont Moo rallied to beat the Casper Horseheads 12-10 Thursday night.

The Horseheads took control early, scoring two runs in the first and another pair in the second.

Fremont countered in the bottom of the second, as Ryne Hays’ sacrifice fly scored Jack Simonsen and Dillon Sears’ RBI single brought another in to cut Casper’s lead in half, 4-2.

In the bottom of the third, Luke White singled to score EJ Taylor, bringing the Moo back within a run.

The following frame, the Horseheads widened the gap once again, scoring three more runs to make it a 7-3 ball game.

Fremont gained its first lead of the night in the home half of the inning. With two outs and runners on second and third, Simonsen hit a chopper to second base and reached on a Casper throwing error, plating a pair of runs.

Trey Nichols then slammed a three-run home run to right field, making the score 8-7.

In the sixth inning, Sears once again joined in on the scoring party, clearing the bases with a standup triple to give the Moo an 11-7 advantage.

The Moo’s last run of the night came from the bat of Austin Baskin, who launched a solo homer in the seventh inning.