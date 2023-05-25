Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Fremont Moo hosted their home opener Wednesday and gave the Fremont faithful an extra inning and a walk-off win for their ticket, beating the Hastings Sodbusters 10-9 in 10 innings after rallying from a pair of multi-run deficits.

Down a run in the tenth, Braden Sweet got the rally started by reaching on an error, putting runners on the corners for the Moo.

Alex Villanueva followed with a double to center, moving up Sweet to third.

The Millard South product took one for the team to score the winning run, swiping home on a passed ball. The errant throw from the catcher back to the pitcher caught Sweet in the midsection, leading to a muted celebration from the run scorer while the rest of the dugout doused him with water bottles.

The two in-state rivals traded blows through the first five frames before the visitors opened up its second largest lead of the night with their second three-run inning in the top of the fifth and another run in the sixth to make it 8-5.

Fremont started it’s comeback effort with a run in the sixth on an RBI double by Tyler Hummel.

A solo shot off the bat of Ben Swails in the following frame got the deficit down to a single run

Josh Blount delivered the game-tying run with a RBI single through the left side of the infield. The go-ahead run was cut down at the plate on the same hit, leaving the game tied at 8-8.

After both sides went scoreless ninth, Hastings briefly regained the lead on a groundout to the pitcher.

Reliever Cooper Mollett secured the win, tossing the ninth and 10th innings on three strikeouts and a pair of walks.

Fremont wrapped up its series with Hastings Thursday and will begin a three-game set with the Casper Spuds Friday.