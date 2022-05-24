Moo ready to roll into new league

The boys are back in town again.
Well, some of them at least.
With the opening day of the 2022 season descending on the Fremont Moo, a portion of the squad was sharping their skills ahead of Tuesday’s, weather willing, first game of the year.
“It’s hard to tell this early, that’s why I like having these early practices and the first week of games to really see what they can do and they can showcase themselves,” said Moo manager Shea Bennett. “We’ve talked to other coaches we know what they’ve done in the past and now to see them come out here and play together is the exciting part for me.”
It’s nearly a brand new squad with just three returners off of last year’s 41-23 team.
“A lot of interesting kids that are going to be fun to watch and follow,” Bennett
The Moo pulled in talent from all across the country for this year’s group, pulling heavily from California with 12 different states represented ranging from Washington to Kentucky and down to Texas.
“People are starting to understand what the league is about and the talent level in the league, which is growing each year,” Bennett said. “Bring ‘em all here to the middle of America, Fremont, Nebraska and see what they can do.”
There is still plenty of local flavorings on the roster with the return of Brody Sintek, who went 6-2 last year, and the addition of high school standout Hayden Lewis, a Nebraska baseball commit from Yutan.
The hometown squad will be playing in the Independence League this summer, making the move to along with six other teams from the Expedition League.
“It’s going to be nothing but better,” Bennett said on the new league. “This league moving forward is going to just keep getting better and better.”
The Moo are set to begin their fourth season Tuesday against the Hastings Sodbusters at Moeller Field.
“We are trying to play as best baseball as we can, make as deep of a run as we can and try to bring back another championship to Fremont,” Bennett said.
First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.
Fremont Moo Schedule
Date Opponent Time Location
Tuesday, May 24—vs. Hastings Sodbusters, 7:05 p.m., Moeller Field
Wednesday, May 25—vs. Hastings Sodbusters, 7:05 p.m., Moeller Field
Thursday, May 26—vs. Hastings Sodbusters, 7:05 p.m., Moeller Field
Friday, May 27—at Gem City Bison, 6:05 p.m., Cowboy Field
Saturday, May 28—at Gem City Bison, 6:05 p.m., Cowboy Field
Sunday, May 29—at Gem City Bison, 4:00 p.m., Cowboy Field
Tuesday, May 31—vs. North Platte Plainsmen, 7:05 p.m. Moeller Field
Wednesday, June 1—vs. North Platte Plainsmen, 7:05 p.m. Moeller Field
Thursday, June 2—vs. North Platte Plainsmen, 7:05 p.m. Moeller Field
Friday, June 3—vs. Spearfish Spearfish Sasquatch, 7:05 p.m. Moeller Field
Saturday, June 4—vs. Spearfish Sasquatch, 7:05 p.m. Moeller Field
Sunday, June 5—vs. Spearfish Sasquatch, 5:05 p.m. Moeller Field
Tuesday, June 7—at Spearfish Sasquatch, 6:35 p.m. BHE Stadium
Wednesday, June 8—at Spearfish Sasquatch, 6:35 p.m. BHE Stadium
Thursday, June 9—at Spearfish Sasquatch, 6:35 p.m. BHE Stadium
Friday, June 10—at Spearfish Sasquatch, 6:35 p.m. BHE Stadium
Friday, June 10—vs. Badlands Big Sticks, 7:05 p.m. Moeller Field
Saturday, June 11—at Spearfish Sasquatch, 6:35 p.m. BHE Stadium
Saturday, June 11—vs. Badlands Big Sticks, 7:05 p.m. Moeller Field
Sunday, June 12—at Spearfish Sasquatch, 4:35 p.m. BHE Stadium
Sunday, June 12—vs. Badlands Big Sticks, 5:05 p.m. Moeller Field
Monday, June 13—vs. North Platte Plainsmen, 7:05 p.m. Moeller Field
Tuesday, June 14—vs. North Platte Plainsmen, 7:05 p.m. Moeller Field
Wednesday, June 15—vs. North Platte Plainsmen, 7:05 p.m. Moeller Field
Friday, June 17—at Gem City Bison, 6:05 p.m., Cowboy Field
Saturday, June 18—at Gem City Bison, 6:05 p.m., Cowboy Field
Sunday, June 19—at Gem City Bison, 4:00 p.m., Cowboy Field
Monday, June 20—at Hastings Sodbusters, 4:35 p.m., Duncan Field
Wednesday, June 22—at Hastings Sodbusters, 4:35 p.m., Duncan Field
Thursday, June 23—at Hastings Sodbusters, 4:35 p.m., Duncan Field
Friday, June 24—vs. Gem City Bison, 7:05 p.m., Moeller Field
Saturday, June 25—vs. Gem City Bison, 7:05 p.m., Moeller Field
Sunday, June 26—vs. Gem City Bison, 5:05 p.m., Moeller Field
Monday, June 27—vs. Hastings Sodbusters, 5:05 p.m., Moeller Field
Tuesday, June 28—vs. Spearfish Sasquatch, 7:05 p.m., Moeller Field
Wednesday, June 29—vs. Spearfish Sasquatch, 7:05 p.m., Moeller Field
Friday, July 1—vs. Nebraska Prospects, 7:05 p.m., Moeller Field
Saturday, July 2—vs. Nebraska Prospects, 7:05 p.m., Moeller Field
Sunday, July 3—vs. Nebraska Prospects, 5:05 p.m., Moeller Field
Friday, July 8—at Badlands Big Sticks, 6:20 p.m., DCBT Ballpark
Saturday, July 9—at Badlands Big Sticks, 4 p.m., DCBT Ballpark
Sunday, July 10—at Badlands Big Sticks, 4:20 p.m., DCBT Ballpark
Monday, July 11—at Badlands Big Sticks, 6:20 p.m., DCBT Ballpark
Tuesday, July 12—at Badlands Big Sticks, 6:20 p.m., DCBT Ballpark
Friday, July 15—vs. Hastings Sodbusters, 7:05 p.m., Moeller Field
Saturday, July 16—vs. Hastings Sodbusters, 7:05 p.m., Moeller Field
Sunday, July 17—vs. Hastings Sodbusters, 5:05 p.m., Moeller Field
Tuesday, July 19—at Hastings Sodbusters, 6:35 p.m., Duncan Field
Wednesday, July 20—at Hastings Sodbusters, 6:35 p.m., Duncan Field
Thursday, July 21—at Hastings Sodbusters, 6:35 p.m., Duncan Field
Friday, July 22—vs. Nebraska Prospects, 7:05 p.m., Moeller Field
Saturday, July 23—vs. Nebraska Prospects, 7:05 p.m., Moeller Field
Sunday, July 24—vs. Nebraska Prospects, 4:05 p.m., Moeller Field
Tuesday, July 26—at Western Nebraska, 6:35 p.m., OTPS
Wednesday, July 27—at Western Nebraska, 6:35 p.m., OTPS
Thursday, July 28—at Western Nebraska, 6:35 p.m., OTPS
Friday, July 29—at Hastings Sodbusters, 6:35 p.m., Duncan Field
Saturday, July 30—at Hastings Sodbusters, 6:35 p.m., Duncan Field