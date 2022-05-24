Moo ready to roll into new league

The boys are back in town again.

Well, some of them at least.

With the opening day of the 2022 season descending on the Fremont Moo, a portion of the squad was sharping their skills ahead of Tuesday’s, weather willing, first game of the year.

“It’s hard to tell this early, that’s why I like having these early practices and the first week of games to really see what they can do and they can showcase themselves,” said Moo manager Shea Bennett. “We’ve talked to other coaches we know what they’ve done in the past and now to see them come out here and play together is the exciting part for me.”

It’s nearly a brand new squad with just three returners off of last year’s 41-23 team.

“A lot of interesting kids that are going to be fun to watch and follow,” Bennett

The Moo pulled in talent from all across the country for this year’s group, pulling heavily from California with 12 different states represented ranging from Washington to Kentucky and down to Texas.

“People are starting to understand what the league is about and the talent level in the league, which is growing each year,” Bennett said. “Bring ‘em all here to the middle of America, Fremont, Nebraska and see what they can do.”

There is still plenty of local flavorings on the roster with the return of Brody Sintek, who went 6-2 last year, and the addition of high school standout Hayden Lewis, a Nebraska baseball commit from Yutan.

The hometown squad will be playing in the Independence League this summer, making the move to along with six other teams from the Expedition League.

“It’s going to be nothing but better,” Bennett said on the new league. “This league moving forward is going to just keep getting better and better.”

The Moo are set to begin their fourth season Tuesday against the Hastings Sodbusters at Moeller Field.

“We are trying to play as best baseball as we can, make as deep of a run as we can and try to bring back another championship to Fremont,” Bennett said.

First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

Fremont Moo Schedule

Date Opponent Time Location

Tuesday, May 24—vs. Hastings Sodbusters, 7:05 p.m., Moeller Field

Wednesday, May 25—vs. Hastings Sodbusters, 7:05 p.m., Moeller Field

Thursday, May 26—vs. Hastings Sodbusters, 7:05 p.m., Moeller Field

Friday, May 27—at Gem City Bison, 6:05 p.m., Cowboy Field

Saturday, May 28—at Gem City Bison, 6:05 p.m., Cowboy Field

Sunday, May 29—at Gem City Bison, 4:00 p.m., Cowboy Field

Tuesday, May 31—vs. North Platte Plainsmen, 7:05 p.m. Moeller Field

Wednesday, June 1—vs. North Platte Plainsmen, 7:05 p.m. Moeller Field

Thursday, June 2—vs. North Platte Plainsmen, 7:05 p.m. Moeller Field

Friday, June 3—vs. Spearfish Spearfish Sasquatch, 7:05 p.m. Moeller Field

Saturday, June 4—vs. Spearfish Sasquatch, 7:05 p.m. Moeller Field

Sunday, June 5—vs. Spearfish Sasquatch, 5:05 p.m. Moeller Field

Tuesday, June 7—at Spearfish Sasquatch, 6:35 p.m. BHE Stadium

Wednesday, June 8—at Spearfish Sasquatch, 6:35 p.m. BHE Stadium

Thursday, June 9—at Spearfish Sasquatch, 6:35 p.m. BHE Stadium

Friday, June 10—at Spearfish Sasquatch, 6:35 p.m. BHE Stadium

Friday, June 10—vs. Badlands Big Sticks, 7:05 p.m. Moeller Field

Saturday, June 11—at Spearfish Sasquatch, 6:35 p.m. BHE Stadium

Saturday, June 11—vs. Badlands Big Sticks, 7:05 p.m. Moeller Field

Sunday, June 12—at Spearfish Sasquatch, 4:35 p.m. BHE Stadium

Sunday, June 12—vs. Badlands Big Sticks, 5:05 p.m. Moeller Field

Monday, June 13—vs. North Platte Plainsmen, 7:05 p.m. Moeller Field

Tuesday, June 14—vs. North Platte Plainsmen, 7:05 p.m. Moeller Field

Wednesday, June 15—vs. North Platte Plainsmen, 7:05 p.m. Moeller Field

Friday, June 17—at Gem City Bison, 6:05 p.m., Cowboy Field

Saturday, June 18—at Gem City Bison, 6:05 p.m., Cowboy Field

Sunday, June 19—at Gem City Bison, 4:00 p.m., Cowboy Field

Monday, June 20—at Hastings Sodbusters, 4:35 p.m., Duncan Field

Wednesday, June 22—at Hastings Sodbusters, 4:35 p.m., Duncan Field

Thursday, June 23—at Hastings Sodbusters, 4:35 p.m., Duncan Field

Friday, June 24—vs. Gem City Bison, 7:05 p.m., Moeller Field

Saturday, June 25—vs. Gem City Bison, 7:05 p.m., Moeller Field

Sunday, June 26—vs. Gem City Bison, 5:05 p.m., Moeller Field

Monday, June 27—vs. Hastings Sodbusters, 5:05 p.m., Moeller Field

Tuesday, June 28—vs. Spearfish Sasquatch, 7:05 p.m., Moeller Field

Wednesday, June 29—vs. Spearfish Sasquatch, 7:05 p.m., Moeller Field

Friday, July 1—vs. Nebraska Prospects, 7:05 p.m., Moeller Field

Saturday, July 2—vs. Nebraska Prospects, 7:05 p.m., Moeller Field

Sunday, July 3—vs. Nebraska Prospects, 5:05 p.m., Moeller Field

Friday, July 8—at Badlands Big Sticks, 6:20 p.m., DCBT Ballpark

Saturday, July 9—at Badlands Big Sticks, 4 p.m., DCBT Ballpark

Sunday, July 10—at Badlands Big Sticks, 4:20 p.m., DCBT Ballpark

Monday, July 11—at Badlands Big Sticks, 6:20 p.m., DCBT Ballpark

Tuesday, July 12—at Badlands Big Sticks, 6:20 p.m., DCBT Ballpark

Friday, July 15—vs. Hastings Sodbusters, 7:05 p.m., Moeller Field

Saturday, July 16—vs. Hastings Sodbusters, 7:05 p.m., Moeller Field

Sunday, July 17—vs. Hastings Sodbusters, 5:05 p.m., Moeller Field

Tuesday, July 19—at Hastings Sodbusters, 6:35 p.m., Duncan Field

Wednesday, July 20—at Hastings Sodbusters, 6:35 p.m., Duncan Field

Thursday, July 21—at Hastings Sodbusters, 6:35 p.m., Duncan Field

Friday, July 22—vs. Nebraska Prospects, 7:05 p.m., Moeller Field

Saturday, July 23—vs. Nebraska Prospects, 7:05 p.m., Moeller Field

Sunday, July 24—vs. Nebraska Prospects, 4:05 p.m., Moeller Field

Tuesday, July 26—at Western Nebraska, 6:35 p.m., OTPS

Wednesday, July 27—at Western Nebraska, 6:35 p.m., OTPS

Thursday, July 28—at Western Nebraska, 6:35 p.m., OTPS

Friday, July 29—at Hastings Sodbusters, 6:35 p.m., Duncan Field

Saturday, July 30—at Hastings Sodbusters, 6:35 p.m., Duncan Field

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0