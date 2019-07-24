The Fremont Moo offense didn't need any help on Tuesday night, but the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs certainly provided it.
The Moo pounded out 16 hits and were helped by six Souris Valley errors on their way to an 11-6 win at Moller Field. The victory is the fifth straight for the Moo.
Crews Taylor's RBI double in the first put Souris Valley up 1-0, but the Moo went ahead for good in the bottom of the second.
Justin Ledgerwood, who finished with four hits, led off with a single. After Omar Veloz was hit by a pitch, Peter Carlson and Dillon Sears hit consecutive run-scoring singles. Tyler Push followed with another single and an error on the play by Taylor in right field allowed the Fremont native to advance to second with two runs scoring.
Ronnie McBride walked before Luke White singled. Push was thrown out at home on the play, but McBride came home later on a Jack Simonsen single.
Mason Dinesen's RBI double in the top of the fourth cut the deficit to 5-2, but the Moo got the run back in the bottom of the fifth on Ledgerwood's solo homer. Simonsen's two-run single and Ledgerwood's RBI double in the sixth increased the lead to 9-2.
Souris Valley scored three in the top of the seventh, but the Moo added some insurance runs in the bottom of the inning. White's single and three errors helped increase the lead to 11-5.
Taylor finished the scoring in the top of the eighth with a solo homer.
Souris Valley loaded the bases in the ninth, but reliever Tom Ginther got Taylor to pop out to end the game.
Kale Parks improved to 3-3 with the win. The Alexandria, Louisiana, native allowed five runs (all earned) on eight hits and seven walks in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out six. Ginther worked the final 2 1/3 innings and surrendered one earned run on two hits and a walk. He struck out two.
Marcelo Terrazas took the loss. He pitched six innings and allowed nine runs (seven earned) on 14 hits and a walk. He struck out one. Justin Henle (two unearned runs) and Cory Smith worked one inning each.
Ledgerwood finished 4-for-5 with two runs and two RBI. White had three hits while Push went 2-for-4 and knocked in three. McBride, Simonsen and Sears had two hits each.
The Moo, 25-25, and the Sabre Dogs, 30-23, wrapped up their three-game series on Wednesday night, but results weren't available at press time.