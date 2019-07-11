It was a record-setting night Wednesday for the Fremont Moo and a rough one for the Casper Horseheads.
The Moo set a team record with 19 hits on their way to an 18-7 win at Moller Field.
Justin Ledgerwood slammed two home runs while Ronnie McBride and Luke White had four hits apiece to spark the Moo, who improve to 16-22. The loss drops the Horseheads to 19-24.
Fremont jumped to a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Brock Reller's double scored White. The Moo increased the lead to 3-0 in the second as Ledgerwood hit a two-run homer.
The Horseheads got to Fremont starter Kale Parks in the third inning. Two walks and a hit batsman loaded the bases before Robert Cruz hit a grand slam.
Ledgerwood provided an answer for the Moo in the fourth. His solo homer tied the game before his teammates scored two more times.
Peter Carlson reached on an error and Dillon Sears singled. With two outs, McBride singled in both runners to make it 6-4.
Casper scored three times in the fifth with the help of RBI doubles by Cruz and Cody Gregory and a run-scoring single by Jake Brown, but it was all Moo from there.
Brock Reller and Ledgerwood walked in the bottom of the fifth before Carlson hit a three-run homer -- his third blast in two days -- that put Fremont ahead for good.
The lead grew to 12-7 in the sixth as White delivered a run-scoring single and Reller connected for a two-run homer.
Fremont pushed across four more in the seventh and two in the eighth to close out the scoring.
Parks got the win. He worked six innings and allowed seven runs (all earned) on four hits and five walks. He struck out eight. All-star selection Cade Kirkemo threw two innings of hitless relief with two strikeouts. JD Mays worked a perfect ninth with a strikeout.
Daniel Zaldivar took the loss. He worked four innings and allowed six runs (four earned) on 10 hits and no walks. He struck out one. Relievers Robert Meadows, Michael Altman and Kyler Harris were also roughed up. Meadows gave up six earned runs in two innings while Altman surrendered four earned runs in one inning. Harris gave up two runs, but neither was earned.
White and McBride joined Jack Simonsen as the only players in Moo history to record four hits in a game. Reller had three hits while Carlson, Ledgerwood and Wilson Ehrhardt had two apiece.
The two teams met in the finale of the series on Thursday night, but results weren't available at press time.
The Hastings Sodbusters will begin a three-game series at Moller starting at 7:05 Friday night.