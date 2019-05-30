GERING — Peter Carlson and Wilson Ehrhardt made a little team history on Wednesday night to help the Fremont Moo improve to 2-1.
Carlson hit the first home run for the Moo on the season and Ehrhardt later hit the team’s first grand slam as the Moo downed defending Expedition League champion Western Nebraska Pioneers 13-6 at the American Legion Field.
The game was originally scheduled for Oregon Trail Park, but wet grounds forced the change in venue. That hardly mattered to the Moo.
Brock Reller of UM-Crookston hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the third inning to put Fremont up 1-0.
The Pioneers fought back. Cole Gambill hit a two-run homer to highlight a three-run third for the hosts.
The Pioneers’ advantage didn’t last for long. The Moo scored six times in the top of the fifth to take control for good. The highlight was a three-run homer by Carlson, who competes in the collegiate ranks for Northwest Missouri State.
The Pioneers got a single run in the bottom of the fifth, but the Moo struck again in the sixth. Ehrhardt, who competes for Hill College, launched his grand slam. Fremont added another run to go up 12-4.
Western Nebraska completed its scoring in the bottom of the eighth. Mason Townsend hit a solo home run for the Pioneers, but winning pitcher James Scurto avoided further damage.
Scurto, who competes for Midland University, worked eight innings and allowed five runs on 123 pitches. The Waverly native improves to 2-0 on the season.
The Moo and Pioneers were scheduled to play a doubleheader on Thursday night, but results weren’t available at press time.
The Moo will return to Fremont to host the Hastings Sodbusters at 7:05 Friday night in the team’s home opener. The two teams split the season-opening series last week. The Sodbusters won the opener with the Moo winning the second game.
Fremont and Hastings will also meet at 7:05 Saturday night and 5:05 on Sunday night. The Pioneers begin a two-game set at Moller Field at 6:35 p.m. on Monday night.