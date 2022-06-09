Moo split doubleheader with Sasquatch

The Fremont Moo split a rain-induced doubleheader Wednesday, beating the Spearfish Sasquatch 11-2 then falling 11-6 in the night cap.

Fremont is now 6-3 on the year while Spearfish moves to 3-10.

Moo 11, Sasquatch 2

Fremont rattled off 10-straight runs starting in the fifth after Spearfish took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second.

Jason Axelberg put the Moo in front with a bases clearing double for a 4-2 lead.

Fremont tacked on two more runs in the top of the sixth with a two-run double from Ian Graf.

The Moo blew open the game with five runs in the seventh.

A two-run single by Kanin Dodge and another two-run double off the bat of Graf highlighted the frame.

Luke Hamzeh picked up the win for the Moo, tossing six innings, scattering five hits and striking out three.

Sasquatch 11, Moo 6

Fremont trailed from the onset in game two with Spearfish putting up two runs in the top of the second.

Bobby Brown briefly brought the Moo within a run with an RBI triple, only for the Sasquatch to go off for five runs in the bottom half of the frame.

Fremont hung four runs in the fourth, but couldn’t draw any closer than nine runs as the Sasquatch put up three runs in the top half of the inning.

The Moo took advantage of three errors and a pair of wild pitches to score the four runs.

Kai Taylor took the loss for the Moo, giving up seven runs in two innings on four hits.

The Moo return home at 7:05 p.m. Friday, hosting the Badlands Big Sticks.

