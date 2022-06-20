Moo split high-scoring affair with Gem City Bison

The bats were hot on both sides of the Fremont Moo and Gem City Bison series over the weekend with a combined 95 runs scored across three-and-a-half games.

The Moo dropped a 20-19 slugfest with the Bison Friday, losing on a walk-off grand slam, and a 6-5 loss in extra innings in a continuation from the season-opening series before bouncing back with a 12-0 win in Saturday’s night cap and a 20-13 win Sunday to wrap up the trip to Laramie, Wyoming.

Fremont sits at 11-9 on the year following the weekend split, a game back of first place in the Nebraskaland Division.

Bison 20, Moo 19

A walk-off grand slam capped off a game that featured 37 hits - 14 going for extra bases.

Fremont played catch up for most of the night until a nine-run fifth inning propelled the Moo in front 13-8.

Kanin Dodge hit a bases three-run double with the bases loaded followed by a two-run home run by Nico Azpilcueta for most of the Moo’s damage in the frame.

Gem City answered with two runs in the bottom of the fifth and five in the bottom of the sixth to overtake Fremont 15-13.

Azpilcueta made his second complete trip around the bases in the eighth, starting a three-run rally. He was moving at a much faster clip this time to score on a error on his ground ball to short.

Fremont added its second run of the inning on an RBI tripe by Ben Higdon who came in to score on a sacrifice fly from Tyler Harrington.

The Moo added three more runs in the ninth with a bases-loaded walk of Dodge, then an RBI double by Zech Samoyoa.

Four straight walks from Evan Rowe in the bottom of the ninth brought in a run and loaded the bases for Mitch Winter’s end of game heroics.

Fremont committed seven errors in the loss.

Samayoa went 3-for-5 with five RBI and two runs of his own, Harrington went 3-for-5 with four RBIs and one run and Azpilcueta went 4-for-6 with three RBI and four runs.

Brody Sintek started the game for Fremont going 4 2/3 innings, allowing 10 runs on 14 hits and striking out two.

Bison 6, Moo 5 (8 innings)

Saturday started with the resumption of the two team’s May 29 contest that was postponed due to rain in the bottom of the fifth with the Moo leading 4-2.

Gem City got a run back in the sixth and a run in the seventh to tie the game at 4-4 and force extra innings with the contest shortened to seven frames.

Zane Skansi briefly put Fremont back in front with a sacrifice fly only for the Bison to score two in the bottom half of the inning to take the win.

Moo 12, Bison 0

In the second game Saturday, it would be all Moo all game long started off in the second by a three-run Harrington double to start the scoring.

Back-to-back RBI singles from Austin Baskin and Rowe set the early lead at 5-0.

Ian Graf launched a solo shot in the third followed by an RBI single from Matt Spear ballooned the lead to 7-0.

Spear would added a home run of his own in the fifth, plating two runs.

The final three runs came in the sixth. Harrington worked a bases loaded walk followed by a two-run double from Baskin.

Brady Bowen secured his third win of the season for the Moo, tossing six innings of shutout bases ball while allowing one hit and striking out seven.

Moo 20, Bison 13

Fremont evened the season series with the Bison with another offensive palooza, reaching double-digit runs for a third-straight game.

The Moo got the scoring started in the first with an RBI single by Graf then put up five runs in the second.

A triple by Skansi plated a pair of runs before the Moo offense oscillated between doubles by Dodge and Graff and a single from Bentley Boekhout to go up 6-0.

B0ekhout added a two-run double to his haul in the third, helping extend the lead to 9-0.

Fremont’s lead reached as many as 16 runs twice at 16-0 in the sixth and 19-3 in the seventh before Gem City made a comeback attempt.

The Bison scored four in the bottom of the seventh and three runs in both the eighth and the ninth before the Moo shut the door.

Marco Ibarra got credited with the win for the Moo going 6 innings allowing three runs on eight hits and striking out four.

