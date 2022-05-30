Moo split opening road series with Gem City

A blowout, a blown lead and a storm blowing into town encompassed the Fremont Moo's opening road series of the 2022 season.

The Moo split their opening series with the Gem City Bison over the weekend in Laramie, Wyoming, dropping the season-opener 7-6 Friday before coming back to take the second game 30-13 Saturday.

Sunday's game was called in the bottom of the fifth inning with the Moo leading the Bison 4-2, no outs and a Moo player on first base. The game will be resumed when Fremont returns to Gem City on June 17.

The Moo are 1-1 on the year and will take a second crack at hosting the team's first home game of the season Tuesday with the North Platte Plainsmen.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Moeller Field.

Moo 30, Bison 13

The Moo never trailed as a constant onslaught of offense produced the most runs in the team's history on Saturday night.

Fremont struck in the top of the first with two runs coming in on RBI singles from Nico Azpilcueta and Nick Balch.

The Moo put up four more runs in the second, starting with back-to-back extra base hits. Trey Nichols launched a triple off the wall, then got to jog home on a two-run shot by Ian Graf.

A sacrifice fly from Azpilcueta and an RBI double from Balch extended the rally.

Fremont again scored 5 runs in the 3rd inning started by a Bobby Brown single then a Trey Nichols double moved to 2nd and 3rd. Graf again crushed a 3-run home run to bring home Brown and Nichols before 2 quick outs by Tyler Struck and Skansi. A quick single by Lewis set up another 2-run home run this time by Azpilcueta before a line-out by Balch ended the inning.

Fremont kept the offensive juices flowing after reaching double-digit runs, adding four runs in the fourth, a single run in the fifth, two in the sixth, 10 in the seventh and a final run in the eighth to set the finally tally.

The Moo's previous highest scoring win came in an 18-6 win over the Hastings Sodbusters in 2020.

The Moo produced 30 hits in the win.

Nichols and Graf both approached going for the cycle in the win with Nichols going went 4-for-6 with a triple, a double and two singles while Graf went 4-for-5 with a pair of home runs, a single and a double, and team-high six RBI.

Hayden Lewis went 5-for-7 with five singles, Azpilcueta finished 4-for-7 with a double, a single and two home runs and three RBI.

Brady Bowen got the win in his debut for the Moo, going five innings while giving up seven hits and four earned runs.

Jacob Ortiz tossed the final four frames, giving up eights hits and eight earned runs.

Bison 6, Moo 5

Gem City scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth to taking the series opening game on a walk-off single.

The Moo put up three runs in the top of the third, staring with an an RBI single from Azpilcueta with the bases loaded. Lewis drove in a run with a groundout followed by a sacrifice fly off the bat of Balch.

Gem City answered with a pair of runs in the home half of the frame, cutting the Moo's lead to 3-2.

The Bison tied the game with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth. Fremont took the lead back in the seventh, plating its final two runs of the game.

Azpilcueta drove in Zane Skansi, who had the opening hit of the year for the Moo with a double in the first, with a triple.

Lewis had the final RBI of the day with his second productive groundout of the game.

Balch took the loss (0-1), allowing 3 earned runs in a 1/3 inning while Skansi, Azpilcueta, and Balch led the team with two hits each.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0