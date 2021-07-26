Moo split series with Spearfish Sasquatch

The Fremont Moo split their only two-game series with the Spearfish Sasquatch over the weekend, rallying to win Saturday's game 13-9 before falling 8-7 Sunday night.
The Moo are 36-16 on the season and 16-5 in the second half of the season, leading the division by three games.
Monday marks the start of a four-game series with the Hastings Sodbuster, the final meeting between the two teams with the Moo playing on the road until Thursday, when they begin their final homestand of the regular season.
Sunday - Sasquatch 8, Moo 7
Spearfish threatened early, scoring three runs in the first.
In the second inning, Peyton Leeper singled to begin the frame and then advanced to third off a two-out double by Dillon Sears. Austin Baskin drew a walk to load the bases for EJ Taylor, who singled to score the Moo’s first two runs of the game, cutting the deficit to 3-2.
In the fourth, the Sasquatch added a pair of runs and widened the score to 5-2.
The Moo struck back in the fifth inning, as Taylor led off with a walk, followed by a single by Luke White.
Derian Morphew then reached on an error to load the bases. Ryan Koski smashed a single to score Taylor, making the score 5-3.
The Moo bats strung together more runs in the sixth, started off by a Baskin single to score Sears.
After bringing Baskin home with an RBI double, Taylor stole third and scored on a passed ball by Sasquatch third baseman Johnny McHenry, giving the Moo a 7-6 edge.
Spearfish responded, however, in the seventh, scoring two runs off key Moo fielding errors to take an 8-7 lead.
On the mound for the Moo, starting pitcher Brody Sintek went six innings, giving up six hits and six runs (four earned) while striking out three.
Steven Boyd was given the loss for his one inning of work, allowing one hit and two runs (both unearned).
Brendon Jones rounded out the Fremont staff, pitching two hitless innings and striking out two.
Saturday - Moo 13, Sasquatch 9
The Moo lived up to their Comeback Cows nickname Saturday night, putting up seven runs in the fifth inning to secure the come from behind win.
The Sasquatch struck first, scoring five runs in the first four innings.
The Moo chipped away at their lead in the bottom of the third when White’s RBI-double scored Taylor. Spearfish added three more in the top of the fifth, making the score 8-1.
In the bottom of the frame, Fremont’s bats, with help from Sasquatch miscues, mounted a comeback.
With the bases loaded, Taylor singled to score Sears for the Moo’s first run of the inning.
Back-to-back bases-loaded walks issued to Jack Simonsen and Morphew scored Push and Baskin.
Taylor came in to score on a wild pitch, cutting the Sasquatch’s lead to three.
Spearfish errors once again aided the Moo, as Trey Nichols reached on an error made by Sasquatch shortstop McHenry, scoring Simonsen. In his second appearance of the inning, Sears drew a walk to load the bases for Push.
Spearfish pitcher Sebastian Munoz hit Push, scoring Morphew, and then balked to bring home Nichols, tying the game at eight apiece.
In the seventh inning, Sasquatch first baseman Matt Crossley launched a solo shot, his second of the day, to give Spearfish a 9-8 edge. The Moo responded in the bottom of the frame, as Chase Reynolds led off the inning with a first-pitch bunt single.
Push then reached on a fielder’s choice and scored off a single to center by Baskin, evening the score 9-9.
The Moo took charge in the eighth, as White and Simonsen hit back-to-back singles to begin the inning. The pair were brought home on a Morphew triple, giving the Moo an 11-9 lead.
Nichols then dropped a bloop single to shallow center, scoring Morphew. Nichols then scored the Moo’s final run on a passed ball.
On the mound, Moo starter Dawson Linder allowed eight runs (six earned) and eight hits in four-and-two-thirds innings, striking out three.
Levi Kiuchi earned the win for Fremont, tossing three-and-one-third innings and giving up one hit and one run while striking out five. Jayden Payne took the bump in the top of the ninth, giving up one hit and no runs and striking out one.
Friday - Moo 3, Pioneers 0
Trent Seller made Moo history Friday night, tossing the franchise's first no-hitter while shutting out the Western Nebraska Pioneers for a 3-0 win.
The Lewis and Clark State pitcher threw 136 pitches in his complete game effort, striking out 13.
The Moo scored a pair of runs in the fifth inning, as Peyton Leeper led off with a bloop single to centerfield followed by a walk to Sears.
Tyler Push singled to load the bases for Austin Baskin. Pioneers shortstop Jarred Mazzaferro mishandled Baskin’s chopper, and Leeper scored on the error for the Moo’s first run.
Sears scored on a wild pitch during EJ Taylor’s at-bat to give the Moo a 2-0 lead.