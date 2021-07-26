Moo split series with Spearfish Sasquatch

The Moo bats strung together more runs in the sixth, started off by a Baskin single to score Sears.

After bringing Baskin home with an RBI double, Taylor stole third and scored on a passed ball by Sasquatch third baseman Johnny McHenry, giving the Moo a 7-6 edge.

Spearfish responded, however, in the seventh, scoring two runs off key Moo fielding errors to take an 8-7 lead.

On the mound for the Moo, starting pitcher Brody Sintek went six innings, giving up six hits and six runs (four earned) while striking out three.

Steven Boyd was given the loss for his one inning of work, allowing one hit and two runs (both unearned).

Brendon Jones rounded out the Fremont staff, pitching two hitless innings and striking out two.

Saturday - Moo 13, Sasquatch 9

The Moo lived up to their Comeback Cows nickname Saturday night, putting up seven runs in the fifth inning to secure the come from behind win.

The Sasquatch struck first, scoring five runs in the first four innings.