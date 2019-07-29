The Fremont Moo maintained their 1 1/2 game lead over Casper by splitting a doubleheader Sunday against the Horseheads.
After dropping the opener 4-2, the Moo scored nine runs in the first inning on their way to a 15-4 win.
All-star pitcher James Scurto threw a complete game. Derek Almanza hit a two-run double in the first as Casper scored three times, but Scurto only allowed one run the rest of the way. The Waverly native allowed three earned runs on 11 hits and no walks. He struck out one.
The Moo sent 12 batters to the plate in the first. Ronnie McBride led off with a single before Charley Hesse and Luke White followed with RBI doubles. Brock Reller was hit by a pitch and Jack Simonsen walked to load the bases.
A walk to Peter Carlson made it 3-0. Brendan Duncan had a RBI fielder’s choice while Dillon Sears had a run-scoring single. McBride doubled home a run and Hesse hit another run-scoring single. White finished the scoring when he tripled home Hesse.
Hesse led the Moo’s attack by going 4-for-5 with four RBI. McBride and White had three hits apiece with the former scoring four runs. Duncan had two hits and two RBI.
Casper starter Garrett Bair only worked the first inning. He allowed nine earned runs on seven hits and two walks. He struck out none.
In the opener, Tyler Push led off the first inning for the Moo by reaching on an error. Wilson Ehrhardt singled. Push came home on an error to make it 1-0.
Casper got two in the bottom of the inning. Mitchell Hulse led off with a walk before Jake Hahn tied it with a double. Robert Cruz knocked in Hahn with a single.
In the third, the Moo executed a double steal. With White at first and Ehrhardt at third, White broke for second and Casper catcher Anthony Zellner threw down. Ehrhardt broke for home and successfully slid under Zellner’s tag after the return throw home.
Casper went ahead for good in the bottom of the third on Hahn’s RBI single. The Horseheads finishing the scoring with a run in the fifth.
Nate Jenkins took the loss. He allowed three earned runs on nine hits and three walks in six innings of work. Jake Bennett worked five innings for the win. He allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk. He struck out one. Carson Haws got the two-inning save.
Push went 3-for-4 to lead the Moo’s offensive attack.
The Moo still maintain their lead over Casper for the final playoff spot in the Expedition League’s Clark Division after the teams split their four-game series.
On Friday night, the Moo earned a 12-7 win.
Ehrhardt homered and singled and knocked in four runs. Duncan and Simonsen had two hits apiece.
Nolan Guidry got the win. He allowed seven runs in six innings. He walked five and allowed 12 hits while striking out two. Tom Ginther pitched three scoreless innings of relief.
Daniel Zaldivar took the loss. He surrendered seven earned runs in five innings on seven hits and three walks. He struck out three.
The Moo played Monday night at the Pierre Trappers, but results weren’t available at press time.