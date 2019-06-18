DICKINSON, N.D. -- The top team in the Expedition League showcased its power on Monday night against the Fremont Moo.
The Badlands Big Sticks connected for four home runs, including two from Bryson Ford, to down the Moo 12-5 at Dakota Community Bank and Trust Ballpark.
"We didn't have a lot of arms (available) so I think we just ran out of arms against a good offensive ball club," Fremont coach Shea Bennett said. "We're just trying to get through the road trip with what we have and take it game-by-game."
The loss was the fourth in a row for the Moo, who fall to 8-13. The win improves Badlands to 19-5.
Kanin Dodge's run in the first inning gave the Moo a 1-0 advantage, but the lead was short-lived.
Ford connected with a two-run homer to right field off of Moo starter Josh Siefert in the bottom of the first. The blast extended Ford's hitting streak to eight games.
Fremont tied it in the third. Wilson Ehrhardt scored on a sacrifice fly by Brock Reller.
Siefert retired the first two batters in the bottom of the fourth, but Anthony Tulimero reached on a throwing error. Tulimero stole second and later scored on a RBI single by Ben Thoma.
Ford hit a solo home run to lead off the seventh inning. Teammates Conner Van Cleave and Kaimana Souza Paaluhi also hit homers during the night. With a shorthanded pitching staff, the Moo got an inning of work out of both first baseman Luke White and third baseman Pete Carlson.
Dodge went 2-for-5 to lead the Moo and also extend his hitting streak to 14 games. Dillon Sears of the Moo connected for a home run -- only the second of his baseball career, including high school.
Tyler Chipman got the win. He worked 6 2/3 innings and allowed three runs (one earned) on seven hits and two walks. He struck out four. Siefert worked six innings and allowed seven runs (five earned) on eight hits and two walks. He struck out six.
The Moo were scheduled to wrap up their two-game series with the Big Sticks on Tuesday night.