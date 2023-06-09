A second double-digit scoring effort by the Moo offense in as many nights allowed Fremont to survive six defensive errors in a 10-6 win over the Oahe Zap Thursday night.

“We did not play good baseball today,” said Moo manager Ben Ascher. “We had six errors on the board. …We played bad baseball, but at the end of the day good teams find a way to win.”

Ascher attributed the six errors to a lackadaisical effort level after a lopsided win over the Zap Wednesday night.

“You win a game last night 21-2 and you come in, despite how much I tried to tell the guys that you can’t come in relaxed after a win like that, but I think it’s tough as a player to not have that mentality,” Ascher said.

Even with the booted balls, the Moo barely trailed in the final game of the series.

A Tyman Long RBI single in the bottom of the first opened up a 1-0 lead. Tyler Hummel popped an RBI single in the second to double the advantage.

The Zap tied the game in the top of the third, plating two runs with the aid of the first Moo error on the night.

Fremont strung together five-straight singles in the home half of the inning to take back the lead for good. Sammy Contacos, Hummel and Hunter Palmer’s one-baggers each resulted in an RBI and a 5-2 lead.

After an Oahe run crossed in the top of the fourth due in part to two Moo errors in the frame, the Fremont offense got back to work.

Tyler Harrington notched an RBI single - extending his hitting steak to nine games - before Blake Tablazon followed with a two RBI double to set the lead at 8-3.

Fremont finished its scoring in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single off the bat of Tablazon and an RBI double from Contacos. Both Tablazon and Contacos went 3-for-4 at the plate.

The Moo doubled the Zap in the hit column, finishing with 14 hits - two going for extra bases.

“A lot of these guys are just pure hitters,” Ascher said. “Once things start rolling, things just kind of continue. You’ll have a bad spell, but for the most part, good hits are going to find ways to hit.”

Moo starter Peterson went six innings to pick up the win, allowing seven hits and four runs - none earned - while striking out two and walking a pair.

Oahe briefly rallied in the top of the eighth, scoring two runs on an error, two walks and a wild pitch before reliever Devin Fritzsch settled in to complete the second inning of his appearance.

Cooper Mollet issued a lead-off walk in the ninth before striking out the next three batters to seal the win.

The win seals Fremont’s fourth series win and third series sweep of the year and moves the Moo to 12-3 with a four-game win streak.

The Moo's most important series of the year thus far happens over the weekend with a road trip to the Badland Big Sticks. The two teams sit in the top two spots in the division through the first 15 games of the year.

Fremont returns to Moller Field Tuesday for a three-game set with the Spearfish Sasquatch.