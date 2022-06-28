Moo sweep doubleheader with Sodbusters

The Fremont Moo took a pair of seven inning games from the Hastings Sodbusters in a doubleheader Monday, winning 2-1 and 10-9, the latter on a walk-off single.

Fremont jumped to 16-12 on the year, climbing to a half game out of first place in the division.

In the opening game of the doubleheader, it was a pitcher’s duel between Fremont’s Marco Ibarra and Hasting’s JT Cafferty.

Ibarra went 6 2/3 innings allowing one run on six hits to secure the win while Cafferty was charged with the loss, going six innings allowing two runs on six hits.

Fremont would get their only runs of the game in the second when Zech Samayoa hit a two-run shot, answering a Hastings solo home run in the top of the first.

The second game, while also decieded by a single run, featured a touch more offense.

The Moo got the scoring started in the first off an Austin Baskin double that scored Zane Skansi.

Hastings roared back in the next two innings, first on a three-run HR by Dallan Quigley. Then, a single and error on the same play allowed two to score and a sacrifice fly set the score at 6-1.

Fremont added a run in the third before going off for three runs in the fourth.

A two-run single by Baskin single cut the deficit to one, 6-5, only for Hastings score a run in the fifth and two in the sixth to return to the lead to four runs.

The Moo ended the night with five-unanswered runs, four coming in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game at 9-9.

Fremont’s offense would be jumpstarted by a Skansi solo HR then a Jared Snyder single scored Kanin Dodge before a two-run single by Harrington scored Baskin and Jason Axelberg to tie it up at 9.

Axelberg delivered a bases-loaded single to secure the walk-off win.

Ultimately, Ben Higdon got the win in Game 2 going one inning allowing no runs or hits.

Skansi went 3-for-4 with five runs, Baskin went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and one run and Axelberg went a perfect 3-for-3 including his walk-off to seal the win for the Moo.

The Moo will play the Spearfish Sasquatch at home for the second time this season tomorrow through Thursday before a 3-game series against the Nebraska Prospects Friday-Sunday this weekend.

