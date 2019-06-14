The Fremont Moo defeated the Casper Horseheads 4-0 in the opening game of a Expedition League doubleheader on Thursday night at Moller Field.
The player who had the biggest impact was the man who took the mound for the Moo as Shea Zetterman hurled a complete game shutout.
“It all starts on the mound, Shea was excellent tonight for all seven innings from the first batter to the last. He was locked in the whole time,” Moo coach Shea Bennett said. “His chemistry with Omar (Veloz) tonight was great. The pitch calling was on point and with his defense playing great behind him, it really all came together for him and he was great for us.”
Zetterman was one of two Moo pitchers to enjoy a solid night. James Scurto tossed a 5-0 shutout in the nightcap.
Zetterman was able to sink the Horseheads by striking out 10 and walking just two in seven innings of work. Meanwhile, on the other side, Mitch Hart only got through three innings, allowing three earned runs on four hits and three walks. Hart was relieved by Dash Dunham who hurled one inning, striking out the side with a walk mixed in. Garrett Bair finished on the mound, tossing two innings and allowing one run on one hit and two walks.
“Honestly my whole approach is getting ahead in the count right away and going from there,” Zetterman said. “Being able to pound the zone and knowing my defense is going to make the plays behind me is huge. With it being Omar’s first time catching, it really impressed me with the connection we had right away from pitch one throughout the game.”
Meanwhile, Fremont’s offensive attack was led by Tyler Push who went 2-for-3 with two stolen bases. Kanin Dodge also went 2-for-3, driving in a run and adding three stolen bases. Luke White accounted for the final run with a homer in the fifth.
“Timely hits were big for us throughout the game today,” Bennett said. “We had some early on that gave us momentum and then we had some later on and, of course, the big blast from Luke White. With two outs and guys in scoring position, we were able to come through in those situations.”
Despite putting up seven hits against Zetterman, Casper was unable to push across a run. The Iowa Western Community College pitcher avoided a few jams.
Following a single and stolen base by AJ Demino, Dillon Buckmier drove a ball to the top of the wall in left field, but Demino was cut down at home by a throw from Push. Zetterman was also saved from trouble via an incredible double play up the middle in the sixth.
Scurto, a Midland University pitcher, only allowed four hits while throwing a complete game. He improved to 3-1 on the season.
Charley Hesse and Justin Ledgerwood hit home runs to power the Moo’s offensive attack.
With the wins, the Moo improve to 8-9 and move to third place in the Clark Division standings. Fremont was scheduled to begin a three-game series on Friday night in Pierre, S.D., against the Trappers.