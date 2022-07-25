Moo sweep Prospects in weekend series

The Fremont Moo became the first Independence League squad to surpass 30 wins with a series sweep of the Nebraska Prospects.

The Moo are now 32-17 on the year and have a firm grasp on the top spot in the Nebraskaland Division with a second half mark of 16-4.

The Moo will play the Western Nebraska Pioneers for the first time this season in what could be a potential precursor of the Nebraskaland Divisional playoff series Tuesday through Thursday of this week.

Moo 12, Prospects 3

Fremont put up eight runs within the first two frames Friday night to pull away from the Prospects, plating three in the first and five in the second..

A wild pitch scored Derian Morphew to put the Moo on the board. A Tyler Harrington groundout scored Austin Baskin followed by Zane Skansi scoring on a Bentley Boekhout single.

The second inning outburst was started by a Morphew single that scored Ian Graf, then a Boekhout double with the bases loaded cleared the bags.

Boekhout crossed home on a Zech Samayoa single to set the 8-0 lead..

A Baskin two-run shot in the third extended the lead to 10-0.

Two more runs would come in on a Harrington single and a Boekout sacrifice fly.

The Prospects secured their three runs with one in the fourth and two in the seventh to se the final score.

Boekhout went 2-for-4 with 5 RBI to pace the Moo offense.

Luke Hamzeh earned the win for the Moo, going five innings, allowing one run on seven hits, and striking out four.

Moo 4, Prospects 1

The Prospects scored early in the first and that lead would hold until the fifth.

Fremont put down four runs in the bottom of the frame to seal the second game of the series..

The comeback was sparked by a Kanin Dodge single that scored Samayoa, then a Morphew plated Hayden Lewis before Haskin hammers a two-run bomb.

Kai Taylor picked up the win for the Moo going five innings, allowing one run on seven hits, and striking out seven. Matt Dreher got his first save of the season for Fremont closing out the 7th, allowing one hit and striking out two in the process..

Moo 4, Presopects 2

Iit would be the Morphew show in the series finale as he picked up the win on the mound, going three innings on the bump while also going 3-for-3 at the plate with a pair of solo home runs.

Morphew answered the Prospect’s first run in the top of the first with a his first blast of the night in the home half of th winning.

He repeated the effort in the fourth to keep the game tied at 2-2.

Baskin followed it up with a two-run slam of his own to set the final score.