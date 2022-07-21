Moo take a pair off Sodbusters in doubleheader

The Fremont Moo beat up the Hastings Sodbusters in a doubleheader sweep Wednesday, claiming wins of 7-2 and 8-1.

The Moo are now 13-3 in the second half, holding a three game lead in the race for the second playoff spot out of the Nebraskaland Division and are 29-16 overall.

In the opening game of the night, it was a pitcher’s duel between Evan Panjwani for the Moo, and Jake Schroeder for the Sodbusters until the sixth inning.

Panjwani went all seven innings getting the win, allowing two runs on eight hits, and striking out seven. Schroeder would be charged with the loss going five and a third innings, allowing four runs on six hits, and striking out four in the process.

Fremont blew the game open with four runs in the 6th jumpstarted by a Nico Azpilcueta single that scored Ben Higdon, then a Bentley Boekhout single scored Tyler Harrington and Jason Axelberg.

Zech Samayoa added the fourth run on a sacrifice fly that scored Azpilcueta.

Fremont tacked on three more runs in the top of the seventh on a Zane Skansi groundout that scored Kanin Dodge, then a Harrington triple scored Higdon before a bases-loaded walk of Samayoa plateded Harrington.

The Moo started the scoring in game two with five runs in the top of the third.

A Dodge fielder’s choice brought in Samayoa, then a Higdon triple scored Dodge and Ian Graf to set the lead at 3-0.

Another fielder’s choice, this one off the bat of Harrington, scored Higdon. Harrington crossed home on a Hastings error.

A Boekhout single in the fifth produced two more runs e two more in Harrington and Axelberg, then a Higdon single scored Graf in the sixth.

Marco Ibarra would go the distance for Fremont and get the win going all seven innings, allowing one run on four hits, and striking out five.

Hastings scored its lone run in the bottom of the fourth.

Fremont will return to its home dugout Friday, beginning a three-game series with the Nebraska Prospects over the weekend.