Moo take series from Big Sticks, fall in final game

The Fremont Moo took two games from the Badlands Big Sticks in their weekend series with the team out of Dickinson, North Dakota, but are still searching for their first series sweep of the summer after falling 9-5 in Sunday’s closing action.

The Moo put up double-digit runs in the first two games of the series, winning 12-4 and 14-5.

This is the second-straight series the Moo have won and third overall for the summer.

“We are still looking to get over that hump and finish a series,” said Fremont coach Shea Bennett. “Overall, we’ll take it, but as far as standards and what we are trying to accomplish, we are still trying to put three-in-a-row together.”

Fremont is now 8-5 on the season and sits in second place of the Nebraskaland Division.

Fremont’s offense cooled after a fast start Sunday, allowing Badlands to overtake them in the latter half of the series finale.

The Moo put up three runs in the bottom of the first with Austin Baskin driving in a pair with a double, then coming in to score on a Tyler Harrinton single to set the score at 3-0.

The Big Sticks got back a pair of runs in the top of the third, taking advantage of two Moo errors - Fremont committed four on the game - to draw within a run.

“A sloppy game,” Bennett said. “Our starter (Nick Balch) threw well, we just didn’t play well behind him and just didn’t string enough together offensively.”

The visitors overtook the Moo in the fifth with two more runs, connecting for two singles off Balch in addition to taking advantage of a pair of wild pitches.

Balch allowed just four hits in five innings of work, striking out seven and walking three to go along with four wild pitches.

Badlands broke the game open in the seventh with a five-run outburst on five hits.

The Moo tallied their first runs since the first in the home half of the inning to make it a 9-5 game.

Zane Skansi worked a bases loaded hit by pitch to bring home a run followed by a sacrifice fly from Derian Morphew, but that’d be all Fremont could muster.

On Saturday, the Moo offense got hot in the opening frame and stayed hot, scoring in five of their eight turns at bat.

The big inning came in the seventh with a seven-run explosion, doubling their offensive output to make it a 14-2 game.

A three-run bomb off the bat off Bentley Boekhout, playing his first game in a Moo uniform, got the party started.

Fremont reloaded the bases, leading to four more runs scored by a walk, an RBI single by Baskin, an error on a ball put in play by Jason Axelberg and a fielder's choice by Matt Spear.

The Moo scored five unanswered runs to start the contest, getting a run in the first and four in the second.

An Evan Rowe two-run double in the second highlighted the scoring.

Moo starter Marco Ibarra secured the win, tossing six innings while scattering eight hits and striking out five.

On Friday, it was a similar tale as the Moo jumped out to a first inning 3-0 lead.

Baskin drew a bases loaded walk to draw first blood. A two-RBI single by Hayden Lewis capped the early offense.

Badlands put up their first run of the game in the third only for Fremont to answer back with another three-run spurt.

Trey Nichols drove in a run with an RBI single followed by both Baskin and Harrinton scampering home on two wild pitches.

A solo shot by Kanin Dodge extend the Moo lead to 7-1 in the fourth.

The Bigs Sticks countered with a two-run home run and an RBI single of their own in the top of the fifth to cut Fremont’s lead down to three, 7-4.

The Moo tallied five unanswered runs to close out the game, scoring four in the bottom of the sixth and one in the seventh.

Fremont scattered its nine innings between five pitches with Morphew picking up the win out of the bullpen as the first reliever of the night.

Brady Bowen got the start, going four innings while allowing three runs on three hits, striking out and walking five.

The Moo start a three-game series at home with the North Platte Plainsmen Monday that stretches to Wednesday.

Each game is set for a 7:05 p.m. start time.

