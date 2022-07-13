Moo take series from Big Sticks

The Fremont Moo capped a five-game series with the Badlands Big Sticks Tuesday with a 5-2 win.
The first two thirds of the night was dominated by a pair of standout efforts on the mount.
Fremont’s Nick Balch and Badlands’ Jonathan Lerma traded zeros on the scoreboard.
Balch went 6 1/3 innings, allowing one run on six hits, and striking out two
Fremont ended the shutout in the top of the sixth, putting the first run on the board with a sacrifice fly from Austin Baskin.
A wild pitch allowed Jared Snyder to swipe home, extending the Moo’s lead to 2-0.
Zech Samayoa capped the scoring with a two-run double.
Ben Higdon launched a ground rule double in the top of the seventh to score Nico Azpilcueta to finalize the Moo’s scoring for the night.
The Big Sticks answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh before Trey Nichols got Fremont out of the frame. Nichols worked 2 2/3 innings, allowing a hit.
The Moo are now 24-16 on the year and 8-3 in the second half of the season. Fremont currently leads the Nebraskaland Division by a game.
Fremont returns to action at 7:05 p.m. Friday against the Hastings Sodbusters.
The Moo will don their “Las Vacas” alternate uniforms for the contest.