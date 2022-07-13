 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Moo take series from Big Sticks

  • Updated
The Fremont Moo capped a five-game series with the Badlands Big Sticks Tuesday with a 5-2 win.

The first two thirds of the night was dominated by a pair of standout efforts on the mount.

Fremont’s Nick Balch and Badlands’ Jonathan Lerma traded zeros on the scoreboard.

Balch went 6 1/3 innings, allowing one run on six hits, and striking out two

Fremont ended the shutout in the top of the sixth, putting the first run on the board with a sacrifice fly from Austin Baskin.

A wild pitch allowed Jared Snyder to swipe home, extending the Moo’s lead to 2-0.

Zech Samayoa capped the scoring with a two-run double.

Ben Higdon launched a ground rule double in the top of the seventh to score Nico Azpilcueta to finalize the Moo’s scoring for the night.

The Big Sticks answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh before Trey Nichols got Fremont out of the frame. Nichols worked 2 2/3 innings, allowing a hit.

The Moo are now 24-16 on the year and 8-3 in the second half of the season. Fremont currently leads the Nebraskaland Division by a game.

Fremont returns to action at 7:05 p.m. Friday against the Hastings Sodbusters.

The Moo will don their “Las Vacas” alternate uniforms for the contest.

