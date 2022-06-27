Moo take series from Bison

The Fremont Moo continued to have the number of the Gem City Bison, winning 14-3 Friday and 11-2 Sunday while losing 6-4 Saturday.

Fremont has scored in double-figures in seven of the nine games against the Bison this summer.

The Moo are now 14-12 on the year after taking the series from Gem City.

Fremont’s own Brody Sintek got a slice of personal revenge against the Bison Friday, holding the visitors to three runs on six hits in seven innings of work.

Gem City battered Sintek for 10 runs on 14 hits in Laramie, Wyoming in his last start.

The Wayne State junior credited mechanical tweaks made in his midweek bullpen and joked playing 5,000’ closer to sea level didn’t hurt either.

“I was able to fill it up today and let the defense work,” Sintek said.

The Moo, holding a 5-1 lead going into the bottom of seventh, broke the game open with an eight-run outburst.

A two-run double by Matt Spear and a two-run bomb from Ben Higson accounted for half the offense in the frame.

Bentley Boekhout added a triple in the frame to score a run, part of his 3-for-5 evening with three RBI.

Saturday, the Moo came out on the wrong side of a 6-4 contest.

Fremont got the scoring started in the bottom of the fourth with two runs ona a Zech Samayoa double and a run-scoring groundout from Hayden Lewis.

Gem City hit a solo shot in the top of the fifth, only for Austin Baskin to answer in the home half with a blast of his own.

GC would take the lead for good in the 6th with four runs started by a single and an error on the same play that scored three.

Another error on a sac-fly in foul territory down the right-field line scored another runner to make it 5-3. The Bison would add another run in the 7th on a sac-fly before Fremont answered with one of their own in the 9th.

Fremont got a run back on a balk, scoring Nico Azpilcueta from third.

Luke Hamzeh was charged with the loss for the Moo going five and a third innings with five runs(four earned) on six hits and ten strikeouts.

The Moo bounced back Sunday to put up 11 runs in an 11-2 win.

Fremont got the scoring started in the first with two runs on a Ben Higdon 2-run home run.

The Moo added four runs in the third, three coming from a three-run blast for Boekhout.

Three more runs came in in the fourth on a Jared Snyder single, a Baskin groundout, then a bases-loaded walk of Derian Morphew.

Baskin added two more RBI to haul with a single in the fifth and a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

Gem City would get one run in the seventh on an RBI single then one in the eighth on a passed ball.

Evan Panjwani was credited with the win for the Moo going seven innings allowing one run on five hits striking out eight.

