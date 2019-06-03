Justin Ledgerwood hit a walk-off, two-run home run against Hastings on Sunday to give the Fremont Moo an 11-10 win in the final game of the three-game set.
The Moo won the series after starting the series Friday night with a 2-0 win. The Sodbusters claimed the second game of the series on Saturday with a 7-4 victory.
Fremont's win Sunday was a rollercoaster of a win. honored Fremont’s first responders on Sunday, the Moo needed to be Fremont strong to earn a rollercoaster 11-10 victory over the Hastings Sodbusters thanks to a Justin Ledgerwood 2 run home run in the bottom of the ninth.
The Moo fell behind 1-0 at the top of the first but responded with three runs in the bottom half of the inning to take the lead. Brock Reller drove in one with an infield single before Jack Simonsen drove in two with an RBI double.
Hastings fought back to tie the score at 3-3 after the fourth but in the bottom of the fifth as Jack Simonsen sent a line drive into left-center field to score two runs for a 5-3 lead. The RBI triple was the first in Moo history.
The added runs in the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings as well, highlighted by Wilson Ehrhardt’s solo home run on the first pitch of the eighth. The home run was Ehrhardt’s team-leading fourth of the year. Hastings brought in one run in the sixth and two runs in the eighth as the score read 9-6 heading into the ninth.
The Moo brought Reller from right field to the mound for the final inning but struggled, walking three and allowing two hits. Hastings pulled within 9-7 when JD Barrett blooped a hit to shallow left field with the bases loaded. Simonsen narrowly missed the catch with a diving effort and the go-ahead run crossed the plate.
Down 10-9 in the bottom of the ninth, the rally caps were on as Kanin Dodge led the inning off with a single and then came Ledgerwood's home run on a one-out fastball that sailed deep over the left field fence for the walk-off win.
Dodge reached base on all six of his plate appearances with three hits while Simonsen went 4-5 at the plate with 4 RBIs. Ledgerwood ended 3-6 at the plate.
Josh Siefert from Nebraska Wesleyan made his first start of the season for Fremont, pitching five innings allowing three runs on four hits.
The loss went to Sodbuster reliever Wesley Case who pitched 2.1 innings, allowing 5 runs on 6 hits including the Ledgerwood walk-off homer. The win went to Brock Reller.
The Moo improve to 4-4 on the year and will next face the Western Nebraska Pioneers who pace the Expedition League with a record of 5-1. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 Tuesday at Moeller Park. Tuesday's game against the Pioneers was canceled due to wet field conditions and will be made up at a later date.
In Saturday's 7-4 loss to Hastings, the Sodbusters plated two in the first inning off Fremont starter Daylon Owens of Midland University and added three more in the second and one in the third to build an early 6-0 lead.
The Moo offense was unable to chip into the lead as Nebraska Cornhusker Trey Kissack got the start for Hastings and was phenomenal. Kissack pitched 7 innings, allowing just one hit while striking out nine Moo batters. The lone run came from Fremont center fielder Rocky Botello in the third inning to make the score 6-1.
In the top of the seventh, new arrival Cade Kirkemo from Cal Poly Pomona replaced Owens on the mound and dispatched the first two batters he faced before allowing a two-out rally from the Sodbusters which plated the visitors their seventh run of the night to make the score 7-1.
The Moo did put up a fight in the bottom of the eighth as Kissack was replaced by Kansas Jayhawk Austin Quick. Quick walked four of the seven batters he faced and allowed Fremont to score two before he was replaced by Ivan Varela. A balk on Varela pulled the Moo within 7-4 but a strikeout ended the threat.
Varela struck out the side in the ninth inning to end the ballgame.
The Moo ended with just one hit in the game.
In front of over 1,100 spectators at the Moo's home opener Friday night, the home team did not disappoint beating Hastings 2-1.
Yavapai College’s Bobby Meza Jr. went eight full innings without allowing a run and striking out nine to record the shutout win.
The scoring got started for Fremont with the bases loaded in the bottom of the third. Simonsen delivered an RBI fielder’s choice to push across the first run for the Moo. Fremont added to their lead in the bottom of the fourth as a Hastings error allowed Tyler Push to score and give the Moo a 2-0 lead.
The best chance the Sodbusters had was in the eighth inning, the bases loaded, and just one out. Meza kept the Sodbuster scoreboard empty, fanning the last two batters of the inning to keep the score 2-0.
North Dakota State’s Tom Ginther came in to shut the door in the ninth inning to earn the first save in Moo history.