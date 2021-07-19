Moo take two of three from Sunfish going into All-Star break

Tyler Push followed with an RBI single to left, scoring Leeper. An RBI single to right by Austin Baskin scored Sears to tie the game at five. Two batters later, Trey Nichols hit to third was mishandled, allowing Push to score and give Fremont a 6-5 lead.

Sioux Falls responded in the bottom of the ninth. With one out, Will Olson tripled to center, then scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at six, sending it to extra innings.

The Moo took the lead for good in the top of the tenth. Sellers was placed on second as the tiebreaker runner to begin extra innings. With Morphew at the plate, Sellers moved to third on a wild pitch. Morphew drew a walk to put runners at the corners.

A Leeper groundout to second scored Sellers and gave the Moo a 7-6 lead. A Sears lineout to right moved Morphew to third. Then, with Push at the plate, a wild pitch scored Morphew to give Fremont an 8-6 lead.

Sioux Falls took the lead in the bottom of the second with a two-run single to center.

In the third, two walks and a single to left loaded the bases for Norris McClure, who singled to left to drive in Adonis Forte II to push the Sioux Falls lead to three.