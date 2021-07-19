Moo take two of three from Sunfish going into All-Star break

The Fremont Moo took two out of three games from the Sioux Falls Sunfish, including an extra innings victory, to head into the All-Star break on a high note.
The Moo will a two-game lead in the Clark Division second-half race heading into the All-Star Break with a 13-4 record in the second half and a 33-15 mark overall.
Fremont will send three representatives to the Expedition League All-Star Game in Casper, Wyo. Pitchers Brody Sintek and Trent Sellers, along with first baseman EJ Taylor, will play in Tuesday’s All-Star Game. Two other Moo players, third baseman Austin Callahan and outfielder Brock Reller were selected but will not participate.
After the All-Star break, Fremont will return to historic Moller Field for a two-game series against Western Nebraska, the first-half Clark Division champions.
Moo 8, Sunfish 6 - 10 innings
A four-run rally in the ninth and a pair of 10th inning runs propelled the Fremont Moo to an 8-6 victory over Sioux Falls Sunday night in the final game before the All-Star Break.
Trailing 5-2 going to the top of the ninth, the Moo rallied.
Trent Sellers led off the inning with a double to left. Darien Morphew and Peyton Leeper drew walks to load the bases for Dillon Sears, who singled to right to score Sellers to cut the Sunfish lead to 5-3.
Tyler Push followed with an RBI single to left, scoring Leeper. An RBI single to right by Austin Baskin scored Sears to tie the game at five. Two batters later, Trey Nichols hit to third was mishandled, allowing Push to score and give Fremont a 6-5 lead.
Sioux Falls responded in the bottom of the ninth. With one out, Will Olson tripled to center, then scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at six, sending it to extra innings.
The Moo took the lead for good in the top of the tenth. Sellers was placed on second as the tiebreaker runner to begin extra innings. With Morphew at the plate, Sellers moved to third on a wild pitch. Morphew drew a walk to put runners at the corners.
A Leeper groundout to second scored Sellers and gave the Moo a 7-6 lead. A Sears lineout to right moved Morphew to third. Then, with Push at the plate, a wild pitch scored Morphew to give Fremont an 8-6 lead.
Sioux Falls took the lead in the bottom of the second with a two-run single to center.
In the third, two walks and a single to left loaded the bases for Norris McClure, who singled to left to drive in Adonis Forte II to push the Sioux Falls lead to three.
The Moo chipped into that deficit in the top of the fifth. Three straight walks to Sellers, Morphew and Leeper loaded the bases ahead of Sears, who blooped a two-run single to right to score Sellers and Morphew and cut the Sunfish lead to 3-2.
Sioux Falls got a run back in the bottom of the sixth and the seventh.
Moo 8, Sunfish 7
The Fremont Moo held off a late charge by the Sioux Falls Sunfish to take back sole possession of the Clark Division lead in the second half with an 8-7 victory Saturday night.
Fremont wasted no time taking the lead in the first. Push led off the game with a triple to right. With Taylor at the plate, a passed ball scored Push to put the Moo on the board.
Taylor doubled to right, then scored on a Sellers single to left.
In the top of the fifth inning, Fremont opened the lead further. With one out, Push reached on an infield single, then stole second. Two batters later, Taylor doubled to center, scoring Push to make it 3-0 Fremont.
White followed with a double to left to push the lead to 4-0. A single to center by Sellers drove in White to push the lead to 5-0, Moo.
Taylor added to the Fremont lead in the top of the seventh with a one-out solo home run, his eighth of the season to make it 6-0.
A two-run home run by Carter Tibbits cut the Moo lead to 6-2, only for Fremont to get both runs back in the top of the ninth.
Sioux Falls (25-21, 11-5) made it interesting in the bottom of the ninth, with a three-run double by Declan Beers highlighting a five-run inning. But with two on and two out, Sellers struck out Norris McClure to finish the win and earn his first save.
Brody Sintek (6-2) was excellent in his start for the Moo, allowing just two earned runs in eight innings pitched, with no walks and three strikeouts.
Sunfish 3, Moo 1
Sparkling defense and tough pitching by Sioux Falls propelled the Sunfish to a 3-1 win over the Fremont Moo Friday.
Sioux Falls relied on some two-out magic to get on the board in the bottom of the fourth. With two down, Hoffpauir singled to right, stole second, then scored on Dane Fraser’s single to left to give the Sunfish the lead.
Fremont evened the game in the top of the fifth. Leeper led off with a double to left, then moved to third when Dillon Sears singled up the middle. Two batters later, Leeper scored to tie the game on a sacrifice fly to center by Austin Baskin.
In the bottom of the fifth, Sioux Falls took back control of the game. Benito Garcia singled to center to leadoff the inning. JT Mix followed with a walk. Two batters later, Will Olson laced a double to center, scoring Garcia and Mix to give the Sunfish a 3-1 lead.
That scoring was more than enough for Sioux Falls starter Andrew Garcia (6-1), who allowed just one run in seven innings pitched. He walked three and struck four.
Meanwhile, Dawson Linder was solid for the Moo despite taking the loss. In 5.1 innings pitched, Linder allowed three runs and five hits.