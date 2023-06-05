The Fremont Moo won its third series of the summer Sunday night, taking two of three games from the Nebraska Prospects

The Moo are now 9-3 on the season and are a game back of first place behind the Badlands Big Sticks for the division lead

Fremont will host Oahe Zap for the first time every Tuesday for the first game of a three-game series. The Zap are 1-10 on the season.

Moo 13, Prospects 2Rain delayed the series opener by 30 minutes, but the Moo kept the thunder going, putting up 13 runs on 10 hits including three home runs.

The Moo scored in each of the first six innings starting with an RBI single by Henry Hayman to tie the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the first.

Tyman Long send the first long ball out of the yard for the Moo in the bottom of the second inning to give the home team the lead for good.

Sammy Contacos followed with a solo shot of his own to cap the scoring in the inning.

A two-run double off the bat of Tyler Harrington in the bottom of the third extended the lead to 5-1.

Fremont added two more runs in the fourth then concluded their offensive barrage with back-to-back three run frames in the fifth and sixth innings.

The Moo’s three runs in the fifth were highlighted by a two-run home run from Hayman, who finished 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs.

Blake Tablazon put the finishing touches on the scoring with a three-RBI triple in the sixth.

Tyson Romero went 5 2/3 inning to secure the win, scattering four hits while striking out six and walking one.

Prospects 8, Moo 5A three-run eighth inning allowed the Prospects to secure the program’s first win against the Moo in the past two seasons.

A single with the bases loaded in the top of the eight off Moo reliever Braden Sweet—the only hit he allowed in his appearance—plated the first two runs for the visitors in the eight before a sacrifice fly brought in the third run of the inning.

Fremont attempted to mount a comeback, loading the bases in the bottom of the eighth and putting the first two batters aboard in the bottom of the ninth, but neither frame resulted in a run.

Sweet took the loss, tossing the final two innings. Starter Lucas Gainer went 4 1/3 innings, giving up three runs on four hits while striking out seven and walking one. Devin Fritzsch tossed 2 1/3 frames in between, giving up two runs (one earned).

Moo 3, Prospects 2Unlike the previous night, the Moo managed to make a late innings comeback, scoring all three runs between the seventh and eighth innings to secure the series victory.

Harrington delivered the game-winning run in the bottom of the eight, stripping a single to center field to score Hayman and give the Moo the 3-2 advantage.

Trey Nichols shut the door in the ninth, striking out a pair of Prospects to finish out his two inning appearance.

The Prospects got on the board in the top of the second on a bases loaded walk for the lone run of the first six frames.

Fremont broke up the shutout in the bottom of the second, stringing together three hits to plate two runs.

Ben Swails started the rally with a one-out triple then scored on a Contacos singles. Contacos swiped second and took third on an error before scoring on a Connor Petersen single.

The visitors answered back in the top of eight, setting up Harrington’s heroics.

Moo reliever Teron Williams ate up the bulk of Sunday’s innings, tossing four perfect frames between the third and the seventh between handing the ball off to Nichols.

10 most unexpected MLB pitching performances 10 most unexpected MLB pitching performances #10. Doug Waechter, Tampa Bay Devil Rays #9. Ken Reynolds, Philadelphia Phillies #8. Mike Trujillo, Seattle Mariners #6. Phil Huffman, Toronto Blue Jays (tie) #6. Chris Zachary, St. Louis Cardinals (tie) #5. Ryan Rupe, Tampa Bay Devil Rays #4. Billy Traber, Cleveland Indians #3. Philip Humber, Chicago White Sox #2. Mike Paul, Texas Rangers #1. Zach Stewart, Chicago White Sox