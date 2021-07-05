Moo takes series with Sabre Dogs

After Brock Reller and Austin Callahan were both hit by pitches, Taylor Howell homered for the second time in two at-bats, clocking a three-run home run to left to make it 5-0. Jack Simonsen drew a walk. Two batters later, Peyton Leeper homered to left to boost the lead to seven.

Souris Valley scored one in the bottom of the first, but the Moo answered in the top of the second. With two out, Reller singled to left, then Callahan blasted a two-run homer to center to add to the lead for Fremont, making it 9-1.

The onslaught continued in the top of the fourth. Baskin and Taylor both singled to right to start the inning. Two batters later, Callahan ripped a double to left, scoring Baskin. Two batters later, Simonsen singled to center, scoring Taylor and Callahan to push the lead to 12-1. Then in the fifth, Darien Morphew drew a leadoff walk, moved to second on a Baskin single, then scored on a Reller single to push the Fremont lead to 13-1.

The Sabre Dogs scored three to cut the margin to 13-4, then both teams scored four runs in the sixth to make it 17-8. Souris Valley scored two in the seventh and two in the eighth to cut it to 17-12, but the Sabre Dogs could draw no closer.

Brody Sintek (5-1) earned the win on the hill, allowing seven earned runs in six innings to pick up his league-lead-tying fifth win of the season.