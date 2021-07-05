Moo takes series with Sabre Dogs

The Fremont Moo took two games out of a three game set with the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs over the Independence Day weekend.
The Moo fell in the opener 10-9 Friday before rallying for a 17-12 win Saturday and a 10-3 in the series finale Sunday.
The Moo are 23-12 on the year and 3-1 in the second half.
Moo 10, Sabre Dogs 3
The Moo jumped all over Souris Valley, scoring five runs in the first three innings on their way to a series-clinching 10-3 victory Sunday.
Darien Morphew started things in the top of the first, lined a 1-0 pitch into centerfield for a single. Austin Baskin hammered the first pitch he saw off the wall in center for a double, moving Morphew to third.
EJ Taylor singled through the right side to score Morphew to make it 1-0 Moo. Luke White followed with a single to left to score Baskin and make it 2-0, Fremont.
In the top of the third, the Moo offense picked up the pace. Taylor drew a leadoff walk, then moved to second when White singled to left. Taylor stole third, then scored when Howell singled up the middle. Jack Simonsen followed with a double to right, driving in White. Ryne Hays then hit into a fielder’s choice to third, scoring Howell to push the lead to 5-0, Fremont.
Howell led off the fifth by hammering a home run to left field for his third home run of the series to push the lead to 6-0. Souris Valley (24-11, 2-2) cut the Moo lead in half with three in the bottom of the sixth.
Fremont capitalized on wildness by the Sabre Dogs pitchers to open the lead in the seventh. After walks to Peyton Leeper, Baskin and White loaded the bases. Callahan served an opposite-field double to left, scoring Leeper and Baskin, while White and Callahan scored when Ryan Koski singled through the left side, boosting the Fremont lead to 10-3.
Trent Sellers (1-1) earned the win, holding the Sabre Dogs to one earned run in six innings with eight strikeouts. Nolan Meredith came out of the bullpen and threw three shutout innings, striking out four, including the last three he faced, to earn his first save of the year.
Simonsen paced the offense by going 3-for-5 with an RBI and two doubles. White was also 3-for-5 with an RBI. Howell was 2-for-3 with home run and two RBI.
Moo 17, Sabre Dogs 12
A barrage of offense led to the Moo taking the second game of the series 17-12 Saturday night.
Fremont wasted no time taking control of the game in the first. With one out, Austin Baskin doubled to center. EJ Taylor followed with a two-run homer to left to give the Moo the lead.
After Brock Reller and Austin Callahan were both hit by pitches, Taylor Howell homered for the second time in two at-bats, clocking a three-run home run to left to make it 5-0. Jack Simonsen drew a walk. Two batters later, Peyton Leeper homered to left to boost the lead to seven.
Souris Valley scored one in the bottom of the first, but the Moo answered in the top of the second. With two out, Reller singled to left, then Callahan blasted a two-run homer to center to add to the lead for Fremont, making it 9-1.
The onslaught continued in the top of the fourth. Baskin and Taylor both singled to right to start the inning. Two batters later, Callahan ripped a double to left, scoring Baskin. Two batters later, Simonsen singled to center, scoring Taylor and Callahan to push the lead to 12-1. Then in the fifth, Darien Morphew drew a leadoff walk, moved to second on a Baskin single, then scored on a Reller single to push the Fremont lead to 13-1.
The Sabre Dogs scored three to cut the margin to 13-4, then both teams scored four runs in the sixth to make it 17-8. Souris Valley scored two in the seventh and two in the eighth to cut it to 17-12, but the Sabre Dogs could draw no closer.
Brody Sintek (5-1) earned the win on the hill, allowing seven earned runs in six innings to pick up his league-lead-tying fifth win of the season.
Eight of the nine Moo hitters had at least two hits, led by Taylor, who was 3-for-5 with three RBI and a home run, and Leeper, who was 3-for-5 with two RBI and a homer in the No. 9 spot in the order.
Sabre Dogs 10, Moo 9
A hotly contested game ended in heartbreaking fashion for the Fremont Moo, as a three-run home run by Dalton Bowling in the bottom of the ninth sent Souris Valley Sabre Dogs to a 10-9 win over the Moo Friday night in the first game of a three-game weekend series.
The Moo took the lead in the first. With one out, Austin Baskin lined a double to right, then scored two batters later when Fremont native Austin Callahan singled to right.
The Sabre Dogs scored two in the first, one in the second and one in the third to build a 4-1 lead. But in the top of the fourth, Fremont responded. Luke White drew a one-out walk.
Two batters later, Jack Simonsen reached on a walk. The next batter, Ryne Hays, hammered a three-run home run to right to tie the game at four.
Then in the fifth, the Moo took the lead. Baskin was hit by a pitch and Brock Reller drew a walk to start the inning. After a Callahan walk loaded the bases, a double play hit into by White scored Baskin and gave Fremont a 5-4 lead. Taylor Howell lined a double to left to score Reller and build the lead to 6-4. A single through the right side by Simonsen scored Howell and made it 7-4, Moo.
Souris Valley chipped away at the Fremont lead, scoring one in the sixth and two in the seventh to tie the game at seven going to the ninth. In the top of the ninth, White singled to center. His pinch runner, Chase Reynolds, scored when Howell hammered a two-run home run to left to give the Moo a 9-7 lead.
In the bottom of the ninth, Allen Grier led off with a triple. With one out, Cullen Hannigan drew a walk, putting runners at first and third base for Bowling, who hit a 2-1 pitch over the rightfield fence for a three-run home run that gave the Sabre Dogs the victory.
Howell led the offense by going 3-for-5 with three RBI and a double and a home run. Hays was 2-for-5 with three RBI and a homer.