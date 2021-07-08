Moo waylay Sodbusters, 18-3

The Fremont Moo thrashed the Hastings Sodbusters 18-3 Wednesday night.

The Moo have now defeated the Sodbusters in 14-of-17 contests this season.

Fremont (25-12) opened up scoring in the first, as Brock Reller blasted his 12th home run of the season, topping the Expedition League leaderboard. Then, in the second, Derian Morphew doubled and brought in Dillon Sears, giving the Moo a 3-0 lead.

The Moo continued to control the game in the middle innings, thanks Shea Zetterman, who went six innings, giving up five hits and one earned run.

In the fifth, the Moo tallied another run, as EJ Taylor scored on a Hastings wild pitch.

The Moo exploded in the next two frames, scoring 13 runs. Highlights from the hitting parade included a bases-clearing triple by Ryan Koski and a grand slam by Trent Sellers.

The Sodbusters scored one in the sixth and two in the top of the eighth but were no match for the Moo’s offensive explosion.

The Moo amassed 12 hits during the night, led by 3-for-5 and 2-for-3 performances by Morphew and Reller, respectively.

The Sodbusters heavily assisted the Moo offense, as several of the 18 runs were attributed to pitching errors and walks.

