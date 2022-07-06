Moo win fifth straight in make-up game with Sodbusters

The rain stayed away from the Fremont Moo’s rescheduled game against the Hastings Sodbusters, but the hometown squad brought the thunder, in a 9-4 win Tuesday.

The Moo have now won five-straight games, improving to 21-14 overall and 5-1 in the second half of the season.

“I feel like we are playing really well as a team right now,” said Moo shortstop Austin Baskin. “We struggled a little bit in the first half, but we have the arms to put things together right now and our offense is working together really well.

Baskin provided the first two runs of the night for Fremont, blasting a two-run home run in the bottom of the first.

“He ended up leaving one up in the zone, available for me to hit,” Baskins said.

Scoring first has become a trademark for the Moo offense, drawing first blood in four of their last five victories.

“We told ourselves to jump on teams as early as possible,” Baskins said. “This league this year is really young and some guys when you put it on them, they really don’t know how to respond to that.”

Fremont extended its lead in the fourth to 3-0, taking advantage of a Sodbusters error only for Hastings to answer in the top of the fifth with four runs off Moo starter Nick Balch.

Balch’s night was done after the fifth, finishing with six strikeouts while allowing four hits.

The Moo took the lead back for good in the home half of the frame with four runs of their own.

A double by Zech Samayoa plated a pair before Samayoa crossed home on a double by Tyler Harrington.

A sacrifice fly by Kanin Dodge capped the score at 7-4 in the fifth.

Fremont added a run in the sixth on a Bentley Boekhout single and another in the seventh on a solo shot by Dodge.

The Moo will play the U.S Military All-Stars in an exhibition game on Thursday, July 7th at 6:35 PM at Historic Moller Field before traveling out to Dickinson, North Dakota for a five-game series against the Badlands Big Sticks Friday through Tuesday.