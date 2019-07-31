The Fremont Moo bounced back from a 3-1 opening-game loss to split an Expedition League doubleheader on Tuesday night against the Pierre Trappers.
In a game that was scheduled for seven innings, the Moo scored an unearned run in the ninth to pick up a 7-6 win.
Tom Ginther threw three innings of relief to get the win. He allowed one earned run on two hits and a walk while striking out two. Jadarian Mays worked the first four innings and allowed three runs (all earned) on two hits and seven walks. He struck out three. Peter Carlson pitched two innings and gave up two earned runs on two hits and no walks. He struck out three.
The Moo broke to a 1-0 lead in the first. Singles by Tyler Push and Wilson Ehrhardt put runners at the corners before Luke White's sacrifice fly scored Push.
Fremont added a run in the second before making it 4-0 in the third on Ehrhard's two-run home run.
Billy Moreland's two-run double in the third cut the Moo's lead to 4-2. The Trappers added a run in the fourth on Nick Grossman's bases-loaded walk.
In the fifth, Push doubled and advanced to third on Ehrhardt's single. The Fremont native later scored on Brock Reller's ground out.
The Trappers tied it at 5 in the bottom of the fifth on RBI doubles by Michael Herrera and Ken Scott. Both teams got a run in the seventh with the Moo's coming courtesy of a Ronnie McBride single, a stolen base, an error and a wild pitch.
Ehrhardt went 3-for-3 with two RBI to lead the Moo. Push finished 2-for-3 at the plate with three runs scored. McBride added two hits.
In the opener, AJ Fell of the Trappers threw a seven-inning complete game for the win. He allowed one earned run on four hits and four walks while striking out eight.
Josh Seifert also threw a complete game for the Moo. The Nebraska Wesleyan product gave up three earned runs on seven hits and two walks. He struck out six.
The Moo got their lone run in the seventh. Luke White and Jack Simonsen hit singles before Carlson walked to load the bases. Brendan Duncan scored White with a single, but Fell struck out Ehrhardt to end the game.
Prior to the seventh, the lone hit Fell allowed was a fifth-inning single by Omar Velez.
Herrera had two hits and scored three runs to lead the Trappers.
The Moo were scheduled to play Wednesday night at the Western Nebraska Pioneers, but results weren't available at press time.