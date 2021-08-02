Moo wrap up final homestand

A walk to Peyton Leeper loaded the bases ahead of Oliver Zohn, who drove in a run for the second time in two games for the Moo as Koski scored to make it 2-0.

Push followed with a fly ball to left field that was dropped, allowing Nichols to score push Fremont’s lead to three.

Then Dillon Sears hit a popup toward third base that was dropped. Push was forced out at second, but Leeper scored to give Fremont a 4-0 lead.

After Pierre tallied two in top of the third, the Moo got a run back in the bottom of the third.

With two outs, Koski reached on an error by the second baseman. Nichols ripped his second double of the day to left-center, scoring Koski to push the Fremont lead to 5-2.

A leadoff homer by Brendon Perez in the top of the fourth cut the Moo lead to 5-3.

Fremont’s power stroke returned to the lineup in the bottom of the fourth. With two outs in the inning, EJ Taylor singled to left. On the very next pitch, White hammered the ball over the Moller Monster in left, the first Moo homer in 10 games, to build the lead to 7-3. Two pitches later, Jack Simonsen served an 0-1 pitch over the right field fence to push the lead to 8-3, Moo. A two-run homer by Cole Yancey in the fifth shrunk Fremont’s lead to 8-5.