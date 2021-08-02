Moo wrap up final homestand

The Fremont Moo wrapped up their final regular season home stand by take two out of three games from the Pierre Trappers.
The Moo are 39-20 overall and 19-9 second half.
Fremont will end the regular season on the road, heading to Gering, Neb., to take on Western Nebraska in a three-game series that begins Tuesday at 7:35 p.m.
Sunday—Trappers 5, Moo 4
A furious ninth inning rally by the Moo fell just short as the Pierre Trappers held on to defeat Fremont, 5-4, Sunday night at historic Moller Field.
Fremont trailed 5-2 going to the bottom of the ninth.
With one out, EJ Taylor singled to right, and was pinch run for by Chase Reynolds. Luke White followed with a walk, putting two on with one out. Trey Nichols took over for White at first as his pinch runner. Jack Simonsen hit a ground ball to second, which Pierre second baseman Andrew Kim played toward second. The throw was wild, scoring Reynolds to cut the Trappers lead to two. After Ryan Koski was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Austin Baskin drove in Nichols with a groundout to second, narrowing Pierre’s lead to 5-4. With two outs, Peyton Leeper came off the bench as a pinch hitter and popped to shortstop, ending the Moo rally one run short.
Pierre (16-42/7-22) scored in the second with a two-out rally then doubled their advantage to 2-0 in the third with a one-out solo home run to center by Kaiden Cardoso.
The Trappers tacked on an unearned run in the fifth to make it 3-0.
Fremont began to solve Pierre starting pitcher Parker Lewis in the sixth. Oliver Zohn sliced the first pitch into left for a single. Tyler Push followed with a single to right, and as Zohn hustled to third and drew a throw, Push advanced to second.
Dillon Sears and EJ Taylor hit sacrifice flies to right on back-to-back pitches, scoring Zohn and Push to cut the Trappers’ lead to 3-2.
But in the top of the seventh inning, Pierre pushed the lead back to three at 5-2.
Shea Zetterman (4-3) took the loss, allowing three earned runs in 3.1 innings pitched.
Simonsen was the lone Fremont player with more than one hit, going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Saturday—Moo 12, Trappers 5
A steady offensive attack propelled the Moo to a 12-5 win over the Pierre Trappers Saturday night.
Fremont got on the board in the first inning Saturday. Tyler Push reached on an error by the third baseman, then moved to second on a balk. Two batters later, Luke White drove in Push with a single to center.
Then in the second, the Moo cranked up the offense. Ryan Koski singled to center. Trey Nichols followed with a double to left.
A walk to Peyton Leeper loaded the bases ahead of Oliver Zohn, who drove in a run for the second time in two games for the Moo as Koski scored to make it 2-0.
Push followed with a fly ball to left field that was dropped, allowing Nichols to score push Fremont’s lead to three.
Then Dillon Sears hit a popup toward third base that was dropped. Push was forced out at second, but Leeper scored to give Fremont a 4-0 lead.
After Pierre tallied two in top of the third, the Moo got a run back in the bottom of the third.
With two outs, Koski reached on an error by the second baseman. Nichols ripped his second double of the day to left-center, scoring Koski to push the Fremont lead to 5-2.
A leadoff homer by Brendon Perez in the top of the fourth cut the Moo lead to 5-3.
Fremont’s power stroke returned to the lineup in the bottom of the fourth. With two outs in the inning, EJ Taylor singled to left. On the very next pitch, White hammered the ball over the Moller Monster in left, the first Moo homer in 10 games, to build the lead to 7-3. Two pitches later, Jack Simonsen served an 0-1 pitch over the right field fence to push the lead to 8-3, Moo. A two-run homer by Cole Yancey in the fifth shrunk Fremont’s lead to 8-5.
More two-out magic gave the Moo more breathing room in the sixth. With no one on and two out, White flared a triple to right. Simonsen drew a walk. Koski reached on an error by the third baseman, scoring White to make it 9-5. Nichols followed with his third double of the night, a double to left-centerfield to score White and Koski to push the Fremont lead to 11-5. The Moo tacked on one more unearned run in the eighth to push the lead to seven, the final margin.
Nolan Meredith (3-0) picked up the win for the Moo, allowing four earned runs in five innings.
Fremont’s bullpen of Steven Boyd, Jackson Kraus and Parker Ruoff combined for four one-hit innings of shutout relief.
White paced the Moo offense, going 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple and three RBI. Nichols was also 3-for-4 with three doubles and three RBI.
Friday—Moo 8, Trappers 7
The Moo came back from a five-run deficit to score the last six runs of the game and defeat the Pierre Trappers, 8-7, Friday.
Fremont trailed 5-0 through half an inning and 7-2 through 4.5 innings.
But the rally began in earnest in the bottom of the seventh. Tyler Push singled through the left side, then Austin Baskin lined a single back up the middle.
With EJ Taylor at the plate, Push advanced to third and Baskin to second on a passed ball. Taylor made the miscue hurt immediately with a two-run single through the right side to cut the Pierre lead to 7-4.
Two wild pitches with Luke White at the plate moved Taylor to third. White drew a walk, then stole second with Darien Morphew at the plate.
A walk to Morphew loaded the bases. Ryan Koski lined to left, scoring Taylor to pull Fremont to within two.
After a passed ball moved White to third and Morphew to second, a two-run single by Peyton Leeper drove both in to tie the game, 7-7.
That set the stage for the bottom of the eighth. Push led off the inning by driving a single through the right side.
With one out and Taylor at the plate, he stole second. Taylor hit a grounder to third that the Trappers’ third baseman, Spencer Weston, fielded and threw to first. Pierre first baseman Kaiden Cardoso deflected the ball trying to scoop it, drawing an error while Push scored the go-ahead run, putting the Moo up 8-7.
In the top of the ninth, Riley Ward (1-0) was called on to finish the victory in his Moo debut.
He walked the leadoff man and walked the next hitter, but after a force out on a bunt, Ward struck out Jacob Griffin and Weston to secure the victory for the Moo.
In total, Ward threw three shutout innings with two hits, two walks and two strikeouts.
Taylor paced the Fremont offense, hitting 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI. Leeper was 1-for-3 with three RBI while Push and Baskin were both 2-for-5.