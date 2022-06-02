Morphew's four-run blast lifts Moo over North Platte

The North Platte Plainsmen made the smart baseball decision to walk the Fremont Moo's Ian Graf with a pair of runners on in a tied game in the bottom of the seventh.

They weren’t going to beat again by the man who hit three home runs just under 24 hours ago.

Moo left fielder Darien Morphew didn’t mind.

“I understand it, because he hit three home runs last night, but I had two nice shots on the day, so I just took it as a challenge,” Morphew said. “I guess he thought his pitcher could get me out.”

Morphew sent the fourth pitch he saw screaming over the left field fence for a grand slam, providing the difference for Fremont Wednesday night in a 7-3 Moo win.

“The first pitch I saw from him was just a low fast ball and I just swung under it,” Morphew said. “So I made the adjustment, got a similar pitch and did exactly what I wanted to do with it.”

The second grand slam in as many nights for the Moo propelled them to 3-1 on the year and secured the first series win of the season.

Morphew accounted for the first run of the night, singling then swiping second in the bottom of the second.

Zane Skansi drove him in with a double down the left field line to the fence, then scored himself on a wild pitch two batters later.

Fremont’s lead lasted until the top of the fourth when a three-run home run by North Platte’s Oskar Stark catapulted the Plainsmen into a 3-2 lead, which stood until the seventh.

The Moo’s five-run frame started with Kanin Dodge reaching on an error and Hayden Lewis wearing a pitch.

Nico Azpilcueta tied the game with a sharp single, scoring Dodge and setting up Morphew’s heroics.

Trey Nichols picked up the win with three shutout innings of relief with a pair of strikeouts.

Kai Taylor went six innings as the Moo starter, punching out seven Plainsmen.

