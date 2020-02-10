MU baseball season opens in Arizona

GAME 3 vs Adams State

Saturday saw the Warriors square off with the Grizzlies once again. And just like the first time, the game was tightly contested all the way through.

Midland got on the board first with a run in the first thanks to a passed ball that allowed Johnson to score from third. He has led off the game with a single to left field followed by a steal of second base. He moved to third and then scored on passed balls by the Grizzlies catcher.

Gabe Settles would score his first run of the season in the 3rd as Abdelnour drove him in with a single to right with the hit and run on.

Adams State would even the score though with two runs of their own in the bottom of the 3rd. They would then take their first lead in the 4th with a single run after holding Midland.

In the 6th Midland would take back the lead with a pair of runs. Braun led off the inning with a walk. Abdelnour then moved him to second with a single and Hamilton drove him in with double. Tyler Seebaum who came into courtesy run for Abdelnour also scored.

Midland would add another in the 8th as Weber scored on a fielding error by the Grizzlies.