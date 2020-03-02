MU cheer team hits a zero deduction routine

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Midland University’s competitive cheer team stood out from their peers on Saturday as they earned the top spot at the NAIA Northwest Qualifier.

Their score (84.95) was just over 16 points better than the second-place team, Doane University (68.85).

The Warriors earned an 86.15 after their preliminary routine and then a score of 84.55 in the finals for a grand total of 84.95.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“Today was such a great day on the competition floor,” stated head coach Kayla Murray. “We finally reached our goal of hitting a zero deduction routine and I couldn’t be more proud of all the hard work they have put in to get here. After our competition at Siena Heights we brought back our choreographer for a little revamp to showcase some skills better and it completely paid off and they nailed it.”

Midland is making a return to the NAIA National Championship after narrowly missing a berth in 2019. In addition to their win on Saturday in the regional qualifier, the Warriors won the Great Plains Athletic Conference championship earlier this season.