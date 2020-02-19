MU dance team sets new season best
View Comments
spotlight top story

MU dance team sets new season best

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Midland Warrior

ADRIAN, Mich. – Midland University’s competitive dance team earned an impressive finish over the weekend at the Siena Heights Invite and tallied a season-high point total.

The Warriors finished with a 96.96, shattering their previous season-high score of 86.27 at the Concordia Invite on Feb. 1. The score would have likely won them numerous other competitions if not for the St. Ambrose Fighting Bees, who totaled a near-perfect 99.03 to win the competition.

St. Ambrose and Midland are no strangers to being at the top of competition leaderboards, and the two separated themselves again as Midland was eight points better than third-place Aquinas College (89.00).

After winning their first two competitions of the year to extend their winning streak to eight straight competitions, the Warriors now find themselves on a two-match losing streak after finishing as the runners-up at the GPAC Championships. The Warriors had not dropped back-to-back competitions since NAIA-sanctioned dance in 2017-18.

However, the defending national champions still have one more event scheduled before the NAIA Northwest National Qualifier on Feb. 28. Midland first will take part in the Dordt Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 22.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Midland men hold off Doane
College Sports

Midland men hold off Doane

  • Updated

CRETE – Midland University’s men’s basketball team took care of business, and the ball, on Wednesday night to win its second straight game and…

MU women win third straight
College Sports

MU women win third straight

  • Updated

CRETE – Midland University’s women’s basketball team pushed its winning streak to three games after a 70-65 decision over Doane University Wed…

+2
Two Ohio State football players charged with rape, kidnapping
College Sports

Two Ohio State football players charged with rape, kidnapping

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Two defensive players for the Ohio State University football team have been charged with rape, accusing them of participating in the sexual assault of a woman. Amir I. Riep, 21, and Jahsen L. Wint, 21, were charged late Tuesday by Columbus police with rape and kidnapping in warrants issued for their arrest. Riep is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound cornerback entering his senior season ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News