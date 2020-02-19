MU dance team sets new season best

ADRIAN, Mich. – Midland University’s competitive dance team earned an impressive finish over the weekend at the Siena Heights Invite and tallied a season-high point total.

The Warriors finished with a 96.96, shattering their previous season-high score of 86.27 at the Concordia Invite on Feb. 1. The score would have likely won them numerous other competitions if not for the St. Ambrose Fighting Bees, who totaled a near-perfect 99.03 to win the competition.

St. Ambrose and Midland are no strangers to being at the top of competition leaderboards, and the two separated themselves again as Midland was eight points better than third-place Aquinas College (89.00).

After winning their first two competitions of the year to extend their winning streak to eight straight competitions, the Warriors now find themselves on a two-match losing streak after finishing as the runners-up at the GPAC Championships. The Warriors had not dropped back-to-back competitions since NAIA-sanctioned dance in 2017-18.

However, the defending national champions still have one more event scheduled before the NAIA Northwest National Qualifier on Feb. 28. Midland first will take part in the Dordt Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 22.

