MU dance team wins regional qualifier

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Midland University’s competitive dance team is headed the NAIA Competitive Dance Championship once again as they won their regional qualifier on Friday. The Warriors were one of ten teams competing for the automatic berth to the national championship.

Midland held a narrow lead after the preliminary round as they scored an 86.67 with host Morningside close on their heels with an 85.50. Doane was the next closest team with a score of 71.60.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In the final round the Warriors put together another solid performance, earning a score of 86.27 to pace the competition. Their overall score, which was comprised of 25% of their prelim score and 75% of the final round score, was an impressive 86.37.

“Since our second place finish to St. Ambrose two weeks ago, the team has worked extremely hard to improve the routine,” commented head coach Katie Speicher. “In order to maximize points on the score sheet, we changed choreography, drilled the team technical skills, and modified formations. We have experienced some ups and downs this season, we are eager to compete at the national championship and defend our national title.”

Midland, who currently has the third-best average score nationally, will compete in the 2020 NAIA Competitive Dance National Championship on March 13-14 in Davenport, Iowa. The Warriors have won two of the three national titles since becoming a championship sport, including last year’s title.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0