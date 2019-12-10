Midland University hosted their annual Warrior Collegiate Powerlifting Invitational on Saturday inside Hopkins Arena. Lifters from eight other schools joined the Warriors in the event that featured both raw and equipped lifting divisions.
Midland won the overall team title thanks to a strength in numbers as they had 11 lifters, over one-third of the field of 31 athletes.
Individually eight Warriors won their respective divisions with Katelyn Dundas and Benjamin Cooney taking home best lifter honors. Dundas won the women’s 64kg raw title while Cooney won the men’s 74kg raw title.
Other winners for Midland were Carson Munster (men’s 66kg equipped), Nicholas Krivanek (men’s 93kg equipped), Dalton Staller (men’s 105kg ra equipped w), Ian Hernandez (men’s 66kg raw), Connor Finnegan (men’s 83kg raw), and Carter Welch (men’s 120kg raw).