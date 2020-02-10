MU men finish 1st, women 2nd in the KCAC championship meet

The Midland University’s men’s swimming team won the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) Championship title and the women finished second in the conference meet this weekend at the Dillon Family Aquatic Center in Fremont.
The Warrior men ran away with a team victory with 947 points. Olivet Nazarene University was second with 611 points. The women’s team rallied late to claim runner-up with 425 points. Olivet Nazarene University won the women’s title with 978 points.
Midland individuals and teams combined to win 14 events over the course of the three-day meet, while numerous others recorded top-five finishes and met their respective times for NAIA National Championship qualification.
Midland’s men racked up 12 victories that included five wins in relay events. The quartet of Tyler Penney, Michael Richmond, Caleb Miller, and Scott Cain teamed up for the win in the 800 Yard Freestyle Relay (7:01.29). Penney and Cain also paired up with Hayden Robbins and Gabriel Martinez to take home the 200 Yard Medley Relay (1:33.34).
Robbins, Penney, Martinez, and Cain paired up once more for the 400 Yard Medley Relay and took the top spot with a time of 3:28.44.
The other two relay wins came in the 200 and 400 Yard Freestyle Relays. Richmond, Jacob Bell, Martinez and Cain claimed the 200 yarder (1:24.86) before Richmond, Bell, Miller, and Cain took care of business in the 400 (3:10.11). Each of the five relay times met the NAIA qualification times.
Penney added on to his impressive individual weekend with three more wins as he claimed the top of the podium in each the 200 Yard Individual Medley (1:53.33), the 100 Yard Breaststroke (55.37), and the 200 Yard Breaststroke (2:00.34). Each of those times qualified him for NAIA nationals and also set KCAC and Midland University records.
Cain followed suit and won three events of his own in the 50 Yard Freestyle (20.58), the 100 Yard Free Style (45.30), and the 200 Yard Freestyle (1:43.45).
Each of his times met the NAIA qualification standards while the first two times also set KCAC and Midland records.
Richmond was the final of the Warrior men to win an event as he set a conference record and qualified for NAIA nationals with a 1:54.98 in the 200 Yard Backstroke.
Midland’s women used a strong showing in the final two days to claim second place behind Olivet Nazarene University, who ran away with the event and won by over 500 team points.
Despite multiple top-fives and even more national qualifications, Nerissa Wagner was the only Warrior woman to win an event as she took home wins in the 100 and 200 Backstroke events with respective times of 58.08 and 2:11.55. Both times met NAIA standards and set KCAC and Midland records.
The Warriors now have nearly a whole month to prepare for the NAIA National Championships which takes place March 3-7 in Knoxville, Tennessee.
KCAC Championship
TEAM STANDINGS
WOMEN—1, Olivet Nazarene University 978; 2, Midland University 452; 3, University of Saint Mary 394; 4, Sterling College 369; 5, Lincoln College 345; 6, Tabor College Bluejays 108.
MEN—1, Midland University 947; 2, Olivet Nazarene University 611; 3, University of Saint Mary 392; 4, Lincoln College 301; 5, Tabor College Bluejays 271; 6, Sterling College 138.