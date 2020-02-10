MU men finish 1st, women 2nd in the KCAC championship meet

Penney added on to his impressive individual weekend with three more wins as he claimed the top of the podium in each the 200 Yard Individual Medley (1:53.33), the 100 Yard Breaststroke (55.37), and the 200 Yard Breaststroke (2:00.34). Each of those times qualified him for NAIA nationals and also set KCAC and Midland University records.

Cain followed suit and won three events of his own in the 50 Yard Freestyle (20.58), the 100 Yard Free Style (45.30), and the 200 Yard Freestyle (1:43.45).

Each of his times met the NAIA qualification standards while the first two times also set KCAC and Midland records.

Richmond was the final of the Warrior men to win an event as he set a conference record and qualified for NAIA nationals with a 1:54.98 in the 200 Yard Backstroke.

Midland’s women used a strong showing in the final two days to claim second place behind Olivet Nazarene University, who ran away with the event and won by over 500 team points.

Despite multiple top-fives and even more national qualifications, Nerissa Wagner was the only Warrior woman to win an event as she took home wins in the 100 and 200 Backstroke events with respective times of 58.08 and 2:11.55. Both times met NAIA standards and set KCAC and Midland records.