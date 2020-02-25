MU men's tennis team wins four straight
MU men's tennis team wins four straight

Midland Warrior

Midland University’s men’s tennis team swept Sterling College 7-0 on Thursday in Lincoln before returning home to earn wins against Friends on Friday (6-1), Augustana on Saturday (4-3), and Baker University on Sunday (7-0).

The Warriors improved their official record to 7-3 with the four wins.

Against Sterling, Salvador Almeida won his singles match 6-1, 2-6, 10-4 in a tiebreaker. Nunzio Thiel won his singles match 6-0, 6-1.

Thiel shut out his opponent 6-0, 6-0 in Midland's win over Friends. Luca Struffi (6-1, 6-4) and Salvador Almeida (6-2, 6-3) won their singles matches and also teamed up to win their doubles match 6-2.

In the close win over Augustana, singles winners were Miguel Abete (6-1, 7-6), Luca Struffi (7-5, 6-4), and Salvador Almeida (6-3, 3-6, 10-7).

Midland won all singles matches in straight sets against Baker. Abete and Thiel picked up a doubles win (7-5)

Midland returns to action this Saturday, Feb. 29, versus Nebraska Wesleyan at 2:00 p.m.

