SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – The 23rd-ranked Dordt men’s basketball team rallied from a one-point halftime deficit to defeat Midland University 96-87 Saturday in a Great Plains Athletic Conference game.
The win improves the Defenders to 9-4 overall, including 3-3 in the GPAC. The Warriors fall to 3-7 overall, including 1-4 in the league.
“Our guys battled and made plays all night long against a nationally-ranked team,”MU coach Oliver Drake said. “We didn’t get the result, but we got better.”
A 6-1 run by the Warriors in the closing minutes of the first half put MU up 38-37 at the break.
The Defenders started the second half on a tear and made nine of their first 10 field goal attempts, four of which coming from Jesse Jansma. The streak put Dordt in front 60-53 with 14 minutes to play.
The Warriors went on an 8-1 run that included consecutive field goals by guard Laurence Merritt to tie it at 61. The Warriors eventually went up by nine with six minutes to play on a basket by freshman Kylan Smallwood.
Jansma and teammate Garrett Franken refused to let the Warriors run away with the game and responded with a 17-4 run to take an 85-81 lead with about 2:10 left. The Warriors never managed to regain the lead and were forced to foul late as Dordt sank all six of its free throw attempts in the final minute.
Dordt shot 63.3 percent (19-for-30) from the floor in the second half and outrebounded Midland 42-38 for the game. The Defenders also made 20 of their 26 free throw attempts compared to the Warriors going just 8-for-16 from the line.
“We make a few more free throws and we would’ve earned the result we wanted,” Drake said.
Jansma’s stellar performance resulted in a career-high 41 points on 13-for-19 shooting from the field for the junior guard. Chad Barkema and Franken each finished with 17 points and nine rebounds.
Four Warriors finished in double figures, led by a 26-point performance from Merritt on 11-for-15 shooting from the field. Sophomore Bowen Sandquist finished with a season-high 19 while Smallwood added 16 and freshman Hunter Mengel chipped in 13.
Although Midland fell short, Drake was happy with the Warriors’ progress.
“I’m so proud of the way we competed all night against a really good, veteran team,” Drake said. “This group will continue to get better and it’s going to be fun to see the growth as we continue this journey.”
Midland will host Northwestern at 4 Saturday afternoon at the Wikert Event Center.
Box Score
MIDLAND (87)
Laurence Merritt 26, Bowen Sandquist 19, Kylan Smallwood 16, Emanuel Bryson 9, Hunter Mengel 13, Jake Rueschhoff 2, Rayshon Hovaldt 2.
DORDT (96)
Jesse Jansma 41, Chad Barkema 17, Garrett Franken 17, Ben Gesink 6, Cade Bleeker 2, Marcus Winterfeld 5, Josh Van Lingen 4, Chandler Brunsting 2, Dustin Marra 2.