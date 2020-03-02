MU shooting sports opens season in Oklahoma

ARCADIA, Okla. – Midland University kicked off its spring shooting sports season over the weekend at the annual Oklahoma State Cowboy Shootout.
Midland started off the weekend with the 5-Stand event which featured Dino Manuel leading the Warriors with a third-place score of 46/50. The other four scores from the Warriors included Cole Collier (42), Hunter Reinig (41), Kaleb Scherer (40), and Bradyn Snell (39).
The American Skeet event was tightly contested with Texas A&M edging the Warriors by one in the event’s team score. The top shooters for Midland included Casey Petersen, Dalton Wilcox, and Snell who each scored 98.
Dalton Ritchie had a 97 while a handful of Warriors had 95 to round out the top five.
The Trap events proved to be the Warriors’ stronger events throughout the weekend.
In American Trap the Warriors had a 491/500. Canyon Ferris led the team with a 99 which landed him a third-place finish. Hunter Reinig, Jace Garza, Kolt Hickey, and Manuel contributed with 98. In Doubles Trap the Warriors had a 469/500 as four scores of 94 were used for the team’s total. Charlie Wachtel, Collier, Manuel, and Snell each had a 94. The fifth score of 93 was shared by the Warrior trio of Jack Bowman, Ritchie, and Wilcox.
In the HOA, Manuel took runner-up HOA male with a 324/350. The team took home HOA Team with a 1654/1700 and edged out Connors State and Texas A&M.
“It’s always great to start the season with a win, especially in as good of condition as we could ask for,” said Head Coach Bret Erickson. “We still have plenty to work on before Nationals in a few weeks, but we’re heading in the right direction.”
The Warriors are back in action as they head down the road to Lincoln Trap and Skeet for the Doane University Tiger Invitational which begins on Saturday, March 7.