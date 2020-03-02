MU shooting sports opens season in Oklahoma

ARCADIA, Okla. – Midland University kicked off its spring shooting sports season over the weekend at the annual Oklahoma State Cowboy Shootout.

Midland started off the weekend with the 5-Stand event which featured Dino Manuel leading the Warriors with a third-place score of 46/50. The other four scores from the Warriors included Cole Collier (42), Hunter Reinig (41), Kaleb Scherer (40), and Bradyn Snell (39).

The American Skeet event was tightly contested with Texas A&M edging the Warriors by one in the event’s team score. The top shooters for Midland included Casey Petersen, Dalton Wilcox, and Snell who each scored 98.

Dalton Ritchie had a 97 while a handful of Warriors had 95 to round out the top five.

The Trap events proved to be the Warriors’ stronger events throughout the weekend.

In American Trap the Warriors had a 491/500. Canyon Ferris led the team with a 99 which landed him a third-place finish. Hunter Reinig, Jace Garza, Kolt Hickey, and Manuel contributed with 98. In Doubles Trap the Warriors had a 469/500 as four scores of 94 were used for the team’s total. Charlie Wachtel, Collier, Manuel, and Snell each had a 94. The fifth score of 93 was shared by the Warrior trio of Jack Bowman, Ritchie, and Wilcox.