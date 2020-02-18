MU track competes at Concordia Invite
MU track competes at Concordia Invite

SEWARD – Midland University traveled to the annual Concordia Indoor Invitational track and field meet on Friday.

The Warriors looked sharp with 13 top ten individual finishes.

On the women’s side, Cienna Womack was 5th in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.42 seconds. In the 1000m race, Vivian Sanchez placed 7th with a time 3:12.31. Also in distance competition, Paige Thelen turned in a time of 12:17.48 for 9th place. In the field, Kylee Edmonds was 7th in the pole vault clearing 10 feet 8 and 3/4 inches.

The Warriors took the top two spots in the men’s shot put as Dylan Kucera going for 56’ 8” and Seth Sabata having best toss of 55’ 5.5”. Kucera also was top ten in the weight throw, placing 8th with a toss of 57’ 4.75”.

In other field events on the men’s side Ross McMahon was 6th in the high jump, clearing 6’ 3.25”. Tyler Forbes was 8th in the pole vault, clearing 14’ 9”. Adrien Patigny placed 9th in the long jump with a mark of 21’ 8.75”.

Adrien Patigny was 7th with a time of 7.07 in the 60m hurdles. In the men’s 1000m race Midland had two top ten finishers. Jose Gonzalez was 4th with a time of 2:35.54 while Daniel Olson was 7th with a time of 2:39.95.

“This was a great tune-up for us, and we have placed ourselves in a great position for the GPAC Championships,” said head coach Daniel Gerber. “We've been building towards it all season, and I expect a lot of good things to happen for us next week.”

Midland will join the rest of the GPAC in Mitchell, South Dakota Friday and Saturday for the indoor championships at the DWU Avera Sports and Wellness Complex.

