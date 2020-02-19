MU women drop dual to Central Methodist

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Two defensive players for the Ohio State University football team have been charged with rape, accusing them of participating in the sexual assault of a woman. Amir I. Riep, 21, and Jahsen L. Wint, 21, were charged late Tuesday by Columbus police with rape and kidnapping in warrants issued for their arrest. Riep is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound cornerback entering his senior season ...