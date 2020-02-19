MU women drop dual to Central Methodist
MU women drop dual to Central Methodist

FAYETTE, Mo. – Midland University’s women’s wrestling team dropped a 22-19 dual match to Central Methodist University on Saturday.

Of the contested matches, Midland's Avery Thomason dropped a close 3-1 decision to Da’Viona Bonner at 123 pounds.

Leilani Camagro-Noane and Mahealani Lewis each won their weight classes for Midland with technical falls (10-0) at the 155- and 191-pound weight classes respectively. Kiana Hatfield was then bested via technical fall (10-0).

The Warriors are back on the mats as they host University of St. Mary on Friday, Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m.

Breaking News