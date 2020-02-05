DENVER, Colo. – The Midland University’s women’s hockey team completed an unbeaten trip to Colorado with a pair of wins over the University of Denver on Saturday and Sunday.
The Warriors defeated the Pioneers, a former conference foe, 6-1 and 10-3.
On Saturday Midland jumped out early with two goals in the opening period at Magness Ice Arena. Madison Hjelden scored an unassisted goal at the 6:30 mark. She then joined up with Meredith Grothmann to assist on Robin Hatcher’s eventual game-winner at the 15:04 mark.
After the break, Tieryn Arens extended the Warriors’ lead less than six minutes into the second period. Savannah Wright and Katherine Kihm assisted on the goal.
Denver got on the board late in the second sneaking the puck past Andrea Schreiber and the Midland defense with just 31 seconds left on the second.
In the final period, Grothmann picked up a pair of points as she scored unassisted at the 11:25 mark and then aided Mariah Gummer along with Kenzie Bertolas as the 13:24 mark. Ally Conybear concluded scoring with an unassisted goal of her own at the 16:54 mark.
Schreiber picked up the win, stopping 10. Midland shelled the Pioneers’ netminder with 62 shots on the night.
It was an early wake-up call for Midland on Sunday as they were back on the ice less than 10 hours after the first win and early on it looked like they hit the snooze button a few times.
It was a 3-2 game after 20 minutes of action as Denver bookended three first-period goals by the Warriors. Wright, Ally Conybear and Gummer gave Midland the lead in the first as they all scored during a stretch of just over a minute midway through the period.
Wright’s goal at the 9:33 mark was assisted by Conybear. Then Conybear scored unassisted 19 second later. At the 10:37 mark, it was Arens finding Gummer for the score.
Denver evened things up early in the second period before Arens scored her second goal of the weekend off a pass from Hjelden with 4:01 left until intermission.
With a narrow 4-3 lead heading into the final frame, Midland’s offense looked like they got a shot of espresso in the locker room as they scored six goals over the final 20 minutes of play. All six goals came from different players.
Conybear lit the lamp 33 seconds into the period off a pass from Bertolas. A little over a minute later Midland scored on back-to-back shifts. Wright scored from a pass from Kamryn Hayhurst and then Maggie Marcotte found the back of the net with Bertolas and Mylie Ketterson assisting.
At the 8:41 mark, the scoring picked up another surge. Hayhurst scored an unassisted goal at that mark and then 44 seconds later it was Wright scoring again. This time off an assist from Hayhurst.
Arens would cap off the barrage of scoring with just over five minutes to go with an unassisted goal.
Schreiber picked up the win again this time stopping 20 of 23 shots. On the other end of the ice Midland went past the century mark as they put 103 shots on frame.
Midland will be back on home ice for the first time since the calendar flip as they host Minot State University on Feb. 7-8. The Warriors and Beavers will drop the puck at 5 p.m. on Friday and 4 p.m. on Saturday inside Sidner Ice Arena.
MIDLAND 6, UNIVERSITY OF DENVER 1
Results
Game 1
Midland 2 1 3 — 6
University of Denver 0 1 0 — 1
First Period—1, MU, Madison Hjelden (Unassisted), 6:30 2, MU, Robin Hatcher (Meredith Grothmann, Hjelden), 15:04
Second Period—3, MU, Tieryn Arens (Savannah Wright, Katherine Kihm), 5:46 4, UD, Kasey Johnson (Unassisted), 19:29
Third Period—5, MU, Grothmann (Unassisted), 11:25 6, MU, Mariah Gummer (Mackenzie Bertolas, Grothmann), 13:24 6, MU, Allison Conybear (Unassisted), 16:54
Goalies—MU, Andrea Schreiber, (11 shots-10 saves), 60:00 DU, Tanner Stover, (62-56), 60:00.
Penalties—MU 3 (6:00), DU 5 (10:00).
Game 2
Midland 3 1 6 — 10
University of Denver 2 1 0 — 3
First Period—1, UD, Grace Hayes (Brighid Martin, Emily Thompson), 3:37 2, MU, Wright (Conybear), 9:33 3, MU, Conybear (Unassisted), 10:18 4, MU, Gummer (Arens), 10:37 5, UD, Rachael Lundy (Brighid Martin), 14:16.
Second Period—6, UD, Martin (Rachael Lundy, Bradley Santelli), 4:17 7, MU, Arens (Hjelden), 15:59
Third Period—8, MU, Conybear (Bertolas), :33 9, MU, Wright (Kamryn Hayhurst), 1:40 10, MU, Margaret Marcotte (Bertolas, Mylie Ketterson), 1:55 11, MU, Hayhurst (Unassisted), 8:41 12, MU, Wright (Hayhurst), 9:25 13, MU, Arens (Unassisted), 14:46
Goalies—MU, Schreiber, (23 shots-20 saves), 60:00 DU, Stover, (103-93), 60:00.
Penalties—MU 2 (4:00), DU 3 (9:00).