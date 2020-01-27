JAMESTOWN, N.D. – A late surge by Midland University women’s basketball team wasn’t enough as they fell to the University of Jamestown 52-49 on Sunday afternoon.
The loss drops Midland to 7-15 overall and a 3-11 record in Great Plains Athletic Conference. Jamestown improves to 13-8 overall and 7-7 in the league.
“Tough road loss for us today. We were not ready to play mentally or physically in the first two quarters,” Midland coach Shawn Gilbert said.
Midland shot 25.9 percent (14-of-54) from the field compared to 37.7 percent (20-of-53) for Jamestown. The Warriors were outrebounded 44-35 but forced 24 turnovers while committing 19 of their own. Senior Amanda Hansen and sophomore Peyton Wingert each contributed a team-high eight points. Junior Katy Gathje led the team with seven rebounds while junior Makenna Sullivan had five rebounds and three steals.
The Warriors trailed 44-32 heading into the fourth quarter but kept things interesting as a commanding run made it a three-point game with 3:25 remaining. Hansen drained a pair of free throws to see Midland trailing 51-49, but a late foul allowed for a Jamestown free throw to bring the score to 52-49 with :15 to go. Midland fought against the clock but ultimately fell by a final score of 52-49.
“I will give the players credit, they regrouped, played with some toughness, and battled until the last possession to give us a chance,” Gilbert said.
Midland (7-15, 3-11 GPAC) returns home Wednesday to face conference foe College of St. Mary at 6 p.m.