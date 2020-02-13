MU women win third straight

The Tigers carried over the momentum into the second quarter as a 7-2 run had Midland’s lead at just 22-21. A jumper from Meadows was followed by a three for Doane that tied things up at 24-24 with 8:32 on the clock. Points were hard to come by through the middle part of the quarter before a Kraft jumper knotted the score at 26-26 with 4:38 to go. The Warriors managed to build a five-point lead before a layup for Doane brought the score to 35-32 heading into intermission.

The Tigers were able to reclaim the lead early in the third quarter before a pair of free throws from Hansen gave Midland the slight 39-38 edge with seven minutes to go. The teams traded points before an 11-2 run saw Doane up 53-45 with 2:30 remaining. Late turnovers plagued the Tigers as the Warriors were able to convert for a pair of layups to pull within four points. Doane free throws closed out the third quarter as the Tigers led 55-49.

