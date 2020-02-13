MU women win third straight

CRETE – Midland University’s women’s basketball team pushed its winning streak to three games after a 70-65 decision over Doane University Wednesday night in Great Plains Athletic Conference action.
The win lifts Midland to 11-16 overall and 7-12 in the league. Doane falls to 2-22 on the year and 1-18 in the conference.
The Warriors shot 36.8 percent (25-of-68) from the field compared to 48 percent (24-of-50) for the Tigers. Doane outrebounded Midland 43-27, but Midland’s defense covered ground in other areas. Midland recorded a season-high 17 steals on the night and forced 28 turnovers while committing five of their own (season low). Midland benefitted from a 33-2 edge in points off turnovers.
Senior Amanda Hansen led the charge with 21 points, six rebounds, and four steals. Freshman Lexi Kraft followed with nine points to go along with three rebounds. Senior Maddie Meadows and sophomore Lexis Haase each collected seven points. Three players recorded three steals on the night.
Midland built an 8-4 lead to open the contest after a pair of threes from Kraft and Meadows. The lead continued to grow as a Haase jumper brought the score to 13-4 with four minutes to go. Haase would grab her first steal of the game which resulted in a layup from sophomore Sam Shepard to bring the score to 20-9. Doane ended the opening quarter on a five-point run to bring things to 20-14 heading into the second quarter.
The Tigers carried over the momentum into the second quarter as a 7-2 run had Midland’s lead at just 22-21. A jumper from Meadows was followed by a three for Doane that tied things up at 24-24 with 8:32 on the clock. Points were hard to come by through the middle part of the quarter before a Kraft jumper knotted the score at 26-26 with 4:38 to go. The Warriors managed to build a five-point lead before a layup for Doane brought the score to 35-32 heading into intermission.
The Tigers were able to reclaim the lead early in the third quarter before a pair of free throws from Hansen gave Midland the slight 39-38 edge with seven minutes to go. The teams traded points before an 11-2 run saw Doane up 53-45 with 2:30 remaining. Late turnovers plagued the Tigers as the Warriors were able to convert for a pair of layups to pull within four points. Doane free throws closed out the third quarter as the Tigers led 55-49.
You have free articles remaining.
Hansen took things into her own hands as she scored each of Midland’s five points to open the final quarter to bring the score to 58-54. Back-to-back steals by Haase resulted in points to tie the score at 58-58 with 7:14 on the clock. A layup from junior Makenna Sullivan gave Midland the 60-58 lead with six minutes to go. Midland’s defense forced three turnovers over a three-minute stretch to help build a 64-58 with 3:26 to go. Turnovers continued to be the Achilles heel for Doane as several down the stretch assisted in building Midland’s lead to 68-61 with just over a minute remaining. Free throws brought the Tigers within three, but Kraft would seal the deal from the charity stripe as Midland ran away with the 70-65 victory.
Midland (11-16, 7-12 GPAC) will look for its fourth-straight road win as the team travels to Orange City, Iowa to take on (RV) Northwestern College (15-9, 10-9 GPAC). Tipoff is slated for 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 15. Northwestern topped Midland by a score of 95-87 when the teams faced on December 14.
MIDLAND 70, DOANE 65
MIDLAND (11-16, 7-12 GPAC)
Amanda Hansen 7-14 6-12 21; Lexi Kraft 3-6 2-4 9; Lexis Haase 3-9 1-1 7; Maddie Meadows 3-7 0-0 7; Peyton Wingert 2-6 2-2 6; Makenna Sullivan 3-9 0-0 6; Katy Gathje 1-3 3-4 5; Emma Shepard 1-6 3-3 5; Sam Shepard 2-6 0-0 4; Erin Prusa 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-68 17-26 70.
DOANE (2-22, 1-18 GPAC)
Haylee Heits 11-14 3-3 26; Sydney Roth 4-10 2-2 14; Tayla Nulty 3-7 0-0 9; Cheyenne Ostrander 2-6 2-2 6; Taylor Perry 2-2 0-0 5; Azaiya Trainor 1-2 1-1 3; Halle Konz 1-1 0-0 2; Bailey Zarybnicky 0-8 -0 0; Talitha Airington 0-0 0-0 0; Bailee Baack 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-50 8-8 65.
|Midland
|20
|15
|14
|21
|--
|70
|Doane
|14
|18
|23
|10
|--
|65
3-point goals--Midland 3-30 (Maddie Meadows 1-3; Lexi Kraft 1-4; Amanda Hansen 1-7; Makenna Sullivan 0-2; Emma Shepard 0-4; Sam Shepard 0-3; Erin Prusa 0-1; Peyton Wingert 0-3; Lexis Haase 0-3), Doane 9-26 (Sydney Roth 4-7; Tayla Nulty 3-7; Haylee Heits 1-3; Taylor Perry 1-1; Bailey Zarybnicky 0-6; Azaiya Trainor 0-1; Cheyenne Ostrander 0-1). Fouled out--Midland-None, Doane-None. Rebounds--Midland 27 (Amanda Hansen 6), Doane 43 (Haylee Heits 8). Assists--Midland 7 (Katy Gathje 2), Doane 15 (Bailey Zarybnicky 6). Total fouls--Midland 15, Doane 21. Technical fouls--Midland-None, Doane-None.