MU women's hockey drops pair with Lindenwood

After a layoff of nearly 100 days, the Midland women’s hockey team took to the ice for a two-game series with Lindenwood University over the weekend. The Lady Warriors fell 3-2 on Saturday and then lost a heartbreaker 2-1 in overtime on Sunday.

The Warriors’ last game coming into the New Year was back on Oct. 11 at North Dakota State.

The Lions took a quick 1-0 lead in the first period of the opener, scoring in the first five minutes of action on a power-play chance. They would add an even-strength goal midway through the second to take the 2-0 lead into the second intermission.

After the break, the Warriors’ offense got things going. They found a hole in the Lions’ defense just 2:32 into the final period as Ally Rakowski scored off an assist from Jocelyn Hareland and Savannah Wright.

Midland would pull even just before the mid-point of the period as Kayla Flannigan registered her fifth goal of the season, on the Warriors’ power play. Katie Stelling and Maggie Marcotte picked up the assists on the score to even the game.

With time winding down in the game and an overtime period looming, the Lions ended the chance for bonus hockey as they found the back of the net with 15.5 seconds remaining for their third win of the season and in their program’s history.